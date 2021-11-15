Blown Away Season 3 is one of the most popular reality TV shows. The show is about people who are good at glassblowing. It came out in 2019 on Makeful and Netflix. The makers of the show, Blown Away, just-released season 2 on Netflix. So far it is getting good reviews. Blown Away season 3 is coming soon. It will be on Netflix. But it is not yet here.

Blown Away is a show about people who make glass. They have to blow lots of hot glass into shapes they want it to be, but not too fast or the glass will break. And they have to do this while not getting too hot or they will get dizzy and fall from being too tired from all the blowing.

Blown Away is a show on the Canadian network Makeful. The second season has been released on Netflix. It has been doing very well there, beating all the other shows. Season 2 of “Fate: The Winx Saga” came out on January 20, 2021. It was at number 4 on the Nielson streaming list for Netflix’s original series during the week of Jan. 25, with 438 million minutes viewed.

What will be the expected Blown Away season 3 release date?

The show Blown Away Season 3 is not yet available on Netflix. The first season came out in July 2019 and the second season came out last week. If the show Blown Away gets renewed for a third season, you can expect the release date to be in 2022 or 2023.

Netflix recently released season 2 of Blown Away. It is now available to watch. Blown Away is a TV show that has 10 episodes in the new season. Each episode is about 25-30 minutes long. The show has not been renewed for a third season yet. The first two seasons of the show have been watched by people all over the world. People on the show are working hard. So, it is likely that there will be a third season of this show.

About the plot of Blown Away Season 3:

Every season starts with ten glassblowers. They have a task to do in every episode. The clock runs out when they are done, so they have to work fast. Doing tasks in this show mostly means making art. You can make different kinds of art, like decorating bottles or making expensive pieces. There are always two people left at the end to win the season finale. Deborah Czeresko won the first season of this show, and Elliott Walker won the second. They both got $60,000. And they both got to go live at the Corning Museum of Glass for a year.

In Blown Away, contestants have to use a lot of skills. They have to do a lot of challenges. In the end, they get a beautiful result. Season 3 of the show is still up in the air, so they have not decided what to do. You can look back at past seasons for an idea of what might happen.

In the past, some people had to make their delicate decanters. They were asked to design light fixtures in another season. One inspired by guest evaluator Greta Hodgkinson, a dancer with the National Ballet of Canada, asked people to make a body in motion that was made entirely out of glass. Each challenge looked for a different skill that someone could have and show the judges how good they were at it.

Who are the expected contestants in Blown Away season 3?

This season of Blown Away is different. There are more glass blowers working today on the show. It is not known who will compete in a potential third season, but it will have more people being on it.

The show Blown Away has highlighted what it’s like for women to be glassblowers. There are not many of them. But some have succeeded on the show. One of my students, Nao Yamamoto came in third place during season two and I am happy about that too.

Chris Taylor is a glass artist and a critic at the Rhode Island School of Design. He said he is both arrogant and a daredevil. Maybe some people will call him both things.

