Blue Ivy Carter makes a cameo in the trailer for & # 39; Black Is King & # 39; from Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter has stolen the show in the trailer for her mother Beyoncé's visual album "Black Is King".

The 8-year-old girl had her moment in the spotlight, showing a cute smile at 49 seconds in the video for the movie, which will be released on Disney + at midnight on July 31.

A celebration of excellence and black culture, Beyoncé's "Black Is King" is inspired by the live-action version of "The Lion King," and will premiere just after the movie's first anniversary.

However, Blue Ivy is no stranger to attention. Last year, she won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter Award at the Soul Train Awards for her role in "Brown Skin Girl" at just 7 years old.

Beyoncé fans still continue to flatter the eldest of Bey and Jay Z's young, and Blue, dressed in pearls and a fancy dress in the trailer, was greeted with online adoration for her appearance in the teaser.

"I believe in the supremacy of Blue Ivy" wrote @blueivyslave on Twitter, along with images from the video.

Beyoncé not only shocked the internet with the launch of her trailer before "Black Is King," but she also showed an act of kindness this week, sending flowers to Megan Thee Stallion, who suffered gunshot wounds earlier this month. The iconic women's duo released a remix of "Savage" earlier this year, which has now sold more than 3 million units in the United States.