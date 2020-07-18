Blue Lives Matter releases the video & # 39; defending the officers & # 39;

The Blues Lives Matter NYC pro-police group has released a video "dedicated to all those who lost their lives protecting and serving."

The compelling 2-minute, 12-second clip, "I Am," is billed as "the first such video defending officers across the country and providing a response to the current anti-law enforcement movement."

The recording was released on July 4 on the Blue Lives Matter Facebook page, and featured alongside Strike TV.

"This video offers a stark contrast to the current anti-law enforcement movement that ignores the faces of every human being who is a law enforcement officer," Strike TV director Matthew Matossian told The Post.

Blue Lives Matter founder Joseph Imperatrice, a New York police sergeant, said officers in the video "are from all ranks and from across the country."

Freeport Texas Police Chief Raymond Garivey told The Post that "the police are facing tough times" after the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent protests, and he made the video to support "those who look proud the uniform and they really have a passion for the job. " includes treating people fairly. "

Garivey told The Post that he is "sad" that all law enforcement officers are being branded as "bad officers for the actions of a few" and "I encourage good cops to move on."

Imperatrice said: “The most special thing is the families of our lost heroes who participated to make this video come alive. This video gives them the feeling that their loved one is not forgotten through all the chaos. … Officers are human, they hurt, they bleed, they cry and laugh like everyone else. However, they are demonized. This video gives first-hand account of the raw emotion that these special people are dealing with. ”

Leanne Simonsen, 45, whose husband, Detective Brian Simonsen, was killed during a failed robbery in Queens on February 12, 2019, said he was on board the project because "I think we must prove that the police are also human." . They have family and friends who need them and love them very much.

“I never want my husband's sacrifice to be forgotten along with all my families who do their duty. The video was very well done and it meant a lot to me to represent my husband. "