Blumhouse & # 39; s Run Sweethear Run acquired by Amazon Studios

Blumhouse’s Run Sweetheart Run acquired by Amazon Studios

After making their debut at the Sundance Film Festival this year, Blumhouse Productions and Automatik's upcoming supernatural horror film Run Sweetheart Run It has found its home since Amazon Studios has acquired the rights to the project, according to Deadline.

The film, written and directed by Shana Feste, focuses on single mother Shari when she decides to dismiss her earlier doubts and test the dating scene once again after one of her coworkers urged her. After her boss sets her up on a blind date with Ethan, she is delighted as she initially proves to be charming and magnetic, but the night turns into a nightmare as things turn sinister and she must find a way to escape, navigating the streets of Los Angeles after hours on foot.

"As crazy as the public can find the experience of the movie's protagonist, I wrote and directed a movie based on a very personal story for me and am delighted that a global audience will have a chance to see it soon on Amazon Prime."Feste said in a statement."I am also grateful to my friends at Universal and Blumhouse for their endless support for the film."

The cast of the project is directed by Ella Balinska (Charlie's Angels) and Pilou Asbæk (game of Thrones) and also presents Aml Ameen (The maze runner), Dayo Okeniyi (Shades of blue), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad), Clark Gregg (Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) and Shohreh Aghdashloo (Star Trek Beyond)

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Blumhouse and Automatik. We can't wait to bring this thriller to our global Prime Video customers."Matt Newman, co-director of movies at Amazon Studios, said in a statement."Filmmaker Shana Feste takes the audience on a knuckle-twisting ride that is sure to keep fans of the genre on the edge of their seats."

Originally, the film was slated to hit theaters via Blumhouse Tilt on May 8, as well as to be featured at this year's South by Southwest Film Festival, but after this year's global pandemic, the studio of Independent production has chosen to follow the transmission route.

"Shana is an extremely talented writer and director, and we were fortunate to collaborate with her to help realize her vision."Producer Jason Blum said in a statement." I am delighted that movie-loving audiences around the world can see the film soon. "

In addition to writing and directing, Feste is also a producer on Run Sweetheart Run alongside Blum and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, while Jennifer Besser, Couper Samuelson, Bea Sequeira and Jeanette Volturno act as executive producers.