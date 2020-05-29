Blumhouse update is getting a series of TV sequels

Filmmaker Leigh Whannell may be best known for his work on the horror genre for having co-created the Mountain range series with James Wan before going on to write the first two installments in the Insidious franchise and double shift directing the third, but before returning to familiar territory with critically acclaimed and hugely profitable The invisible man, the 43-year-old player plunged his feet into unfamiliar waters with the 2018 sci-fi thriller Enhance.

The movie starred Logan Marshall-Green as a quadriplegic equipped with an experimental microchip that gives an AI called STEM control over his body, which he then uses to locate and take revenge on the men who killed his wife. The $ 3 million film was a solid box office hit after earning more than six times its budget in theaters, and it quickly built a reputation as one of the most underrated and overlooked original science fiction films in recent years. years.

Enhance It was never exactly designed with sequels in mind, but it's been announced anyway that Blumhouse is developing a follow-up series that will take place several years after the events of the film, with Whannell returning to direct the entire series of episodes in what It also marks his television debut.

Having recently signed an exclusive first-look deal with Universal following the success of The invisible manIt certainly hasn't taken him long to settle for his first project, and the Australian will also act as executive producer alongside Tim Walsh, who jumps back into the show after the recent cancellation of his Bourne cleave Treadstone.

Movie-based small-screen spin-offs are becoming an increasingly common occurrence these days, but anyone who's ever seen Enhance He knows he has barely scratched the surface of the concept's potential, and the proven success of the Blumhouse / Whannell partnership makes the show an enormously exciting prospect.