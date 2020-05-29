Blumhouse Update TV Show Is Happening With Original Director Leigh Whannell

The update has a sequel, but it will happen on the small screen. Blumhouse Productions has announced that they will be turning director Leigh Whannell's acclaimed 2018 thriller / science fiction into a television show. The series will begin after the events of the film, with Whannell re-directing. Whannell co-created the series and will also serve as executive producer alongside Blumhouse director Jason Blum and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones.

Tim WalshTreadstone, Shooter), co-created the show with Leigh Whannell and is set to serve as a showrunner. Walsh will also be an executive producer. The Upgrade television show begins a few years after the events of the film. The show seeks to expand the universe with an evolved version of STEM, the advanced computer chip technology we saw in the movie, and a new host, envisioning a world in which the government reuses STEM to help stop criminal activity. Blumhouse Productions is partnering with UCP on the show. No network or streaming service has been connected at this time.

A writer's room has begun writing and adapting the first season of the series. Krystal Ziv Houghton and James Roland have teamed up with Leigh Whannell and Tim Walsh. Houghton and Roland previously worked on The purge season 2. Blumhouse and UCP previously worked on The purge together, which aired on the USA Network. The show, which was based on the film franchise of the same name, was recently canceled. Companies have also partnered The desert of error, which is in progress in FX.

Enhance It was written and directed by Leigh Whannel. It starred Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel, and Harrison Gilbertson. The film centers on Gray Trace who, after his wife is killed during a violent assault that also paralyzes him, is approached by a billionaire inventor with an experimental cure in the form of a computer chip implant called STEM. The implant gives his host increased physical abilities, aiding Gray in his quest for revenge against those responsible for his wife's death. It was produced for a modest $ 5 million and grossed $ 16 million at the box office.

Whannell earlier this year expressed interest in making a sequel, but on a bigger budget. At the time, Jason Blum said they had no immediate plans for a follow-up. It seems to have changed quite fast.

Leigh Whannell most recently directed The invisible man Redo. Released earlier this year, it stars Elisabeth Moss and became one of the few legitimate 2020 blockbusters. Against enthusiastic critics, it grossed $ 122 million worldwide. Whannel was also behind the first three Mountain range movies as a writer, co-creating one of the most successful modern horror franchises alongside James Wan. Following the success of The invisible manWhannell signed a first-look deal with Blumhouse that covers both movies and television. the Enhance The series is the first project to be developed under the agreement. We will make sure to keep you informed as more details become available. This news reaches us directly from Blumhouse.

