Bo Derek reveals how he reduces stress in his life during the coronavirus pandemic

Bo DerekLike most others during these difficult times, he has been feeling more stress and anxiety than usual.

The 63-year-old actress opened up to First for women magazine about how you manage your mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Derek says he starts each day early, taking care of his four horses and his three German shepards. "Attention to the loves of my life, whether human or animal, gives me great joy and comfort, which at this time is so necessary," he said, according to the Daily mail.

"My horses and dogs are a source of comfort to me," added Derek. "Although I can't ride a horse right now, I love having them in my life."

The model, who made hearts race in the 1979 film "10," underwent back surgery a few years ago and has been slowly recovering with exercises in the pool.

"The surgeon said that if I got in the pool and gently swam for a few minutes for 10 days, I wouldn't have to go through physical therapy," he said, adding, "To my surprise, it worked and changed my life!"

Depending on the output, she also uses books. "When I get stressed out about things that happen with loved ones or the uncertainty in the world, I run away to an audiobook," he said. Derek also reportedly eats chocolate every night.

Derek opened up to Fox News in February 2019 about his relationship with the actor. John Corbett, 59, with whom he has been since 2002, noting that the couple is in there is no rush to get married.

"I think we just keep our relationship day to day," he said at the time. “I understand when you go to the place, you understand when I travel. We have all our independence and freedom. We just enjoy spending our time together. "

