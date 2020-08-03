Boaters salute the SpaceX capsule, surprising officials off guard

Recreational boaters personally approached the SpaceX capsule carrying two American astronauts after it landed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, catching NASA officials off guard.

"That was not what we expected," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said at a press conference addressing private sailors who greeted the spacecraft with astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley on board.

Multiple ships with multiple passengers, including one with a Trump campaign flag, could be seen in a live broadcast that captured the historic journey surrounding the floating capsule after it safely landed.

Bridenstine noted that the United States Coast Guard cleared a landing for the ship, and it wasn't until after the splash that viewers approached.

"We wanted to make sure there was a clearing so they could land. The Coast Guard did an excellent job of ensuring that, ”Bridenstine said.

"So of course, after they landed, the boats just arrived. We have to do a better job next time," he said.

Steve Stich, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, said 10 natural miles were cleared before the capsule returned.

The astronauts returned to Earth after spending two months on the International Space Station.

The trip marked the first commercial space mission and Sunday was NASA's first water landing since 1975.