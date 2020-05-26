Bob & # 39; s Burgers cooking new episodes, but not about the coronavirus

Fox



These wouldn't be easy times for Bob & # 39; s Burgers, if the little burger joint in Fox's animated comedy were a real restaurant. Bob and Linda Belcher's family restaurant barely came before the coronavirus pandemic. It's hard to imagine him being in business now, no matter how many burgers of the day the family friend Teddy ordered.

On Tuesday, show creator Loren Bouchard said the comedy continues to produce new episodes during the outbreak, but hopes to avoid writing the disease in any plot. Commenting on a Hidden Remote article speculating on how the Belchers could deal with the current situation, Belcher notes that he hoped it would not come to that.

"To clarify: we have episodes to come that we did DURING the crown," he tweeted. "But nothing about it. Hoping to avoid that."

As an animated show, Bob & # 39; s Burgers has an advantage over live action shows. Voice actors and entertainers can work from home, and no one is at risk of spreading germs by working on the same set. The season finale of Season 10 aired on May 17, and the show was renewed for an 11th season, likely debuting in Fall 2020.

Fans on social media agreed that Bob's business would likely be doomed if the virus reached his animated world.

"I mean I love the show, but the restaurant is by no means profitable in any way hopeful," wrote one Twitter user. "This is the type of article that asks if the crayon-drawn strawberry tart is the same as the real one."

However, the Belchers' good attitudes would certainly help them in any crisis. "Congratulations on keeping the show pandemic-free, but if anyone could handle COVID-19 with good humor and great songs, it would be the Belcher family," wrote another fan.

The Belchers are still coming to the big screen, but the pandemic has changed the release date of Bob & # 39; s Burgers: The Movie. the The film was originally slated to be released in theaters on July 17, 2020.But with many theaters closed or planning to reopen at a smaller capacity, Bob & # 39; s Burgers' big screen debut has now been moved to April 9, 2021.

Bouchard says the film will explain an ancient Belcher mystery, why the youngest girl, Louise always wears pink bunny ears.