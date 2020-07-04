Bob Ross's time in the Air Force influenced him in & # 39; The Joy of Painting & # 39 ;, says his friend.

Before Bob Ross introduced "The Joy of Painting" to the world, he served in the Air Force, where he discovered happy trees and almighty mountains.

The beloved artist and television icon previously spent two decades in the United States Air Force, where he achieved the rank of Master Sergeant before retiring in 1981, Biography.com reported.

His friend Joan Kowalski, president of Bob Ross Inc., told Fox News that it was during the time in the Air Force star that he fell in love with the Alaskan landscape, forcing him to paint.

"First and foremost, he was stationed in Alaska and that landscape was moved by the incredible mountains and snowcapped mountains," he explained. “Those paintings that Bob (did), those are real and amazing scenes that you would see in Alaska. And that really affected him being parked there. ”

Kowalski said that while serving our country, Ross discovered a gentler approach to teaching, which he would later adopt as a painting instructor. Her signature calming tone is one of the many reasons her series continues to fascinate fans today.

"Although painting on television is a completely different ball game than being in the Air Force and ordering people to do certain things, it gave Bob the ability to communicate with people … how to do things silently," said. “The way he spoke on television was very planned. He wanted the steps to be so simple that anyone could do it. And so any repetition, I think, was also something that made people … learn to paint. And those are things he learned in the Air Force: being able to communicate that way. ”

The presenter died of cancer on July 4, 1995, at the age of 52. "The Joy of Painting", which originally aired from 1983 to 1994, remains one of the most popular and well-known shows on public television today. Tubi, a free streaming service, will have more than 30 seasons and nearly 400 episodes of "The Joy of Painting" in late July.

Ross and Kowalski's parents Annette and Walt Kowalski released "The Joy of Painting". He believed that given the half hour, the duration of an episode, anyone could paint by following his simple step-by-step instructions.

Ross previously studied with William Alexander, whose own public television painting program became a rival to him, the New York Times reported.

"The first thing I can tell you without a doubt is that he was literally the same as on television," Kowalski said. "That was not an act. He was like this when the cameras were turned off. He was like that all the time. (He) was pretty picky about how things should be, but in the best way possible. It was my mother and father and Bob and his wife, Jane, who formed this little company and somehow took this to the next level, the four of us. And they were always able to stay the course with Bob cheering everyone on. ”

"You know, there were difficult times … (but) the important thing I used to always say was that the money will come if you feel comfortable with what you are doing," he shared. "I used to say that a lot."

After the Ross show was unveiled in 1983, he ran a multi-million dollar business that included procedure books, an art supply line, as well as courses that instructors were trained in their method, the New York Times reported.

Ross once told the store that he made almost 30,000 paintings. And while his pieces are still sought after by art collectors and fans, none, at least none authentic, are for sale. Today, his creations are protected and organized at Bob Ross Inc. in Virginia.

"There are a lot of Bob Ross paintings because he painted every day," said Kowalski. “I practiced every day. Although he was a star on television, he still painted every day. Sold some, but not many. He gave many paintings to people. He was very generous like that. But the thing about Bob is that he really wasn't that interested in his finished product. He was more interested in the process and in teaching other people how to do it. That was really what motivated him. "

But Ross was reportedly ready to change his famous perm, but the gaze stayed on him. The bushy mane was originally for Ross to save on haircuts and instead use the extra time to paint.

"No, I couldn't (change it)," Kowalski laughed. “We had little logos, all made with big round hair and everything. I don't think he meant to keep it … He thought (getting a perm) would mean he didn't have to take the time to cut his hair. He could continue painting and teaching … (But) there was no going back. That round hair is his signature symbol … I was stuck with it. "

Today, Kowalski encourages viewers to not only pick up a brush, but also find a sense of comfort at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"(People) tell us that Bob Ross is literally saving their lives during this pandemic, especially by being able to stay home, see him 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," he said. “Just calm everything, lower everything. (It) helps you find things within your creativity that make you happy. This pandemic has made everyone remember how much they love this man. "