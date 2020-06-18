Bob Woodward publishes second book on Trump before the election

As President Trump continues to fight the reported excerpts from former national security adviser John Bolton's upcoming book and news of his niece Mary L. Trump's alleged disclosure, Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward will publish a follow-up to his first book. about the Trump administration.

Woodward's untitled work is slated to launch on September 15, less than two months before the presidential election.

His first book on the president, "Fear: Trump in the White House," was published in 2018 without an interview with Trump, but the president told Laura Ingraham in January that Woodward had interviewed him who he called "very, very Okay". writer, reporter ”for his new book.

"[Woodward] said he was doing something and this time I said, 'Maybe I'll sit down,'" Trump said at the Ingraham angle on January 10.

TRUMP BASHES BOLTON & # 39; WASHED-UP & # 39; IN THE NEXT BOOK, SAYS THE EX-NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR & # 39; BURBO LA LEY & # 39;

"[Woodward] said you know you don't see yourself as someone on impeachment, since you know that he lightly covered Nixon and covered Clinton," Trump said of his interview with Woodward. "But Bob Woodward, he said, you actually seem to have won everything, you look happy. I said, I'm happy. So maybe I'm a little different."

After Woodward pressed "Fear," Trump initially called him "discredited," a "liar," and a "Democratic agent." He also accused the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter of falsifying quotes in the book, Axios reported.

Editor Simon & Schuster describes the untitled work as "Bob Woodward's second nonfiction work on the Trump presidency" on his website. The book is currently on a 400-page list.

The Trump presidency has been a popular book topic in recent years among journalists and people who have known or worked with the president. Posts range from critical to brilliant.

Woodward first rose to fame as an inexperienced Washington Post reporter assigned to the Watergate story. His reports helped expose President Nixon's involvement in the reelection scandal that led to his resignation in 1974.

Since Woodward and his Watergate investigative partner journalist Carl Bernstein published "All the President's Men" in 1974, Woodward has written 18 bestsellers, including the last three presidents, according to The Hill.

While "Fear" was critical of Trump's leadership, it is unclear what tone his latest job will play or how Woodward's interviews with Trump could affect his direction.

Trump is suing John Bolton for breach of contract for the upcoming publication of his book "The Room Where It Happened" in which he made several explosive claims, including that Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win reelection. .

In an interview with Sean Hannity on Wednesday, Trump claimed that Bolton "violated the law" by publishing his book because it is full of "highly classified" information and said he hired Bolton out of pity because he was "laundered."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Twitter on Wednesday, the president called Bolton a "nutty" whose book is full of "lies and false stories."