Bob Woodward's new book on the Trump administration is coming this September

Woodward's second book on the Trump administration is slated to be released on September 15 on the eve of the November presidential election. The title and cover of the new book by the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter have yet to be released.
The book is now published on Amazon as "untitled" with the description, "Bob Woodward's second nonfiction work on the Trump presidency."
Sources with knowledge of the book tell CNN that Woodward has been working to follow up on his 2018 best seller "Fear" for the past 18 months.
"I was interviewed by a very, very good writer, journalist," Trump said. "I can say Bob Woodward. He said he's doing something and this time I said, 'Maybe I'll sit down.'"
Woodward's new book will come at a particularly tumultuous time in the Trump presidency amid the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic fallout, national race protests and the 2020 presidential election. Since "Fear" was published, Trump has also been indicted for his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate alleged Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Woodward's "Fear" provided front-line accounts from within the Oval Office of disputes and confrontations within the administration, as well as how senior administration officials and Trump's own private attorney tried to prevent him from acting on what they considered their impulses more dangerous.