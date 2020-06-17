Bob Woodward's new book on the Trump administration is coming this September







Woodward's second book on the Trump administration is slated to be released on September 15 on the eve of the November presidential election. The title and cover of the new book by the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter have yet to be released.

The book is now published on Amazon as "untitled" with the description, "Bob Woodward's second nonfiction work on the Trump presidency."

Sources with knowledge of the book tell CNN that Woodward has been working to follow up on his 2018 best seller "Fear" for the past 18 months.