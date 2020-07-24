Bobby Jindal criticizes & # 39; myopia & # 39; of the never Trumpers: & # 39; They should admit they are Democrats & # 39;

Former 2016 presidential candidate Bobby Jindal warned Republicans "never Trump" that their opposition in the election season to the head of their own party will not help return the Republican platform to one they align with the most, but rather " it will raise "the Democratic forces they claim to similarly oppose.

Writing in the "Washington Examiner" on Friday, Jindal, a former two-term Louisiana governor, said that while many Republicans who have never succeeded in Trump have some political differences with the President, they often address Republicans from the Senate and the entire contemporary Republican Party out of contempt simply for their alliance or acceptance of the commander in chief.

"While many established Republicans who oppose Trump simply resent his diminished influence, there are reasons of principle that they could cite," Jindal said. "First, Trump has explicitly broken with traditional Republican positions on trade and immigration, imposing tariffs and even reducing legal immigration."

He added that, so far, Trump also appears to be less concerned with traditional conservative doctrine on deficits and reform rights. Despite those political disagreements, Jindal continued, there are many issues on which they agree with Trump, but their opposition to him essentially hurts their own cause:

"However, if they oppose Republican reelection and support the elevation of [Senate Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer and [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi, they should admit they are Democrats," he said. . The head of the former politician's column called such actions "myopia."

Jindal pointed to Project Lincoln, a SuperPAC run by notable Bush-era and Obama-era Republicans, including former campaign strategist John McCain Steve Schmidt, Republican operative Rick Wilson, former senior campaign adviser Schwarzenegger, and Bush Reed Galen, and attorney George Conway III – The husband of current White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

He said that, in addition to its stated opposition to Trump, the Lincoln Project has targeted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., As well as Republican Sensors Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Martha McSally of Arizona, both they are key, closing reelection offers.

Those actions, he said, instead essentially "help Chuck Schumer become the leader of the majority."

"Working to defeat the centrist senators will only solidify control of Trump supporters over the party after he is gone," he said. "The main sin these senators apparently committed is their reluctance to publicly condemn Trump."

Jindal said Republicans who never succeed see "The Squad" members like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., as the exception to the mainstream Democratic Party, but added that the true outliers are moderate Democrats. as Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia

Jindal said Republicans who never succeed should accept Biden's own campaign promises and comments as evidence of political change, noting that by doing so, the Delaware Democrat is further away than all previous Democratic presidents.