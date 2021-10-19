Bob’s Burgers Season 13 is about to be released. Bob’s Burgers Season 12 was a huge success, so what can we expect from Bob’s Burgers season 13? Bob’s Burger season 13 will have the same cast of voice actors that made Bob’s Burgers season 12 such a hit. You can also expect more hilarious jokes and clever puns in Bob’s Burger season 13.

What is the release date of Bob’s Burgers Season 13?

On September 23, 2020, Bob’s Burgers was renewed for 12 more episodes. That means it will keep on the air until 2023.

What is the rating of Bob’s Burgers Season 12?

The 12th season of Bob’s Burgers averages a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.51 million viewers when it is watched live on TV or when people watch it later on their DVRs. This is up 12% from last season in the 18-49 demo, and up 16% for viewership. The numbers don’t include delayed viewing or streaming, but they are a good way to see how people watch the show. The more people watch your show, the better it is. Higher-rated shows usually get renewed and lower-rated ones get canceled. But, you need to find out how Bob’s Burgers stacks up against other FOX TV shows.

What is the plot of Bob’s Burgers Season 13?

Airing on the FOX Network, Bob’s Burgers stars the voices of actors H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, and Larry Murphy. Bob Belcher is a family man and he also has a restaurant. He lives on Ocean Avenue in a small city near the ocean. Tina, the eldest daughter in this family, is socially awkward and insecure. Gene, the middle child in this family, is whimsical and good-natured. Louise is a little schemer. She is also mischievous. Louise is the youngest child and daughter. When her dad wants to make a burger place, she doesn’t think it will work because it’s in a bad location and no one else can do the service, as well as her dad, wanted.