Body burned in Minneapolis building burned during George Floyd protests

"We are treating this death as a homicide," police spokesman John Elder told CNN.

On Monday morning, officials from the Minneapolis Police and Fire Departments along with agents from the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives went to a building on East Lake Street based on an anonymous complaint, Elder said.

Authorities searched the burned rubble where Max It Pawn once stood and found a "deceased individual," Elder said.

The body "appears to have suffered thermal injuries" and was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, Elder said. The identity of the victim will be revealed along with the nature and cause of death, he said.