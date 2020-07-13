Body found in Lake Piru in the midst of searching for the missing actress & # 39; Glee & # 39; Naya Rivera

Police confirmed Monday that they found a body as the search for the missing "Glee" actress Naya Rivera continues in a California lake.

Ventura police said in a tweet Monday: "A body was found in Piru Lake this morning. The recovery is in progress. A press conference will take place at 2pm on the lake."

Rivera, 33, went missing last week during a visit to Lake California with her 4-year-old son Josey, who was found alone on a pontoon that the actress had rented when authorities were notified.

Josey, the son of Rivera's ex-husband, actor Ryan Dorsey, is "in good health," authorities confirmed earlier in the week.

Lake Piru is two miles long and its deepest point is "about 130 feet," said Captain Eric Buschow earlier. Authorities were also using sniffer dogs to aid searches.

The Ventura County Sheriff did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

