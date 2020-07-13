Body found in the lake where the & # 39; Glee & # 39; actress disappeared Naya Rivera, authorities say

The body, which has not been identified, was discovered Monday morning in Lake Piru.

"Recovery is in progress," VCSO tweeted.

A press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department has notified Rivera's family and the medical examiner's office of the body found in Lake Piru, Capt. Eric Buschow said Monday morning.

"When you have a situation like this and it ends up being a recovery, it's difficult for everyone involved. I can't even imagine what it's like for the family," Buschow said in a live interview with KTLA on Monday morning. "Hopefully this provides some level of closure, whatever that means, for the family."

He did not give confirmation that it is indeed Rivera's body.

The body was found floating in the northeast area of ​​the lake on Monday morning.

Authorities have been searching for Rivera, 33, since Wednesday. That afternoon she had gone to the lake and rented a pontoon with her 4-year-old son, according to authorities.

Rivera's son was later seen on the boat, but his mother was nowhere to be found. A life jacket was found in the boat and the boy was wearing another. Investigators found Rivera's bag and identification, but no other clues in the boat.

Rivera has presumably been killed.

The dock video shows Rivera and her son as the only two people to board the ship, Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said at a press conference last week.

Detectives have spoken to Rivera's son and, as a result of that conversation, they do not believe Rivera has reached shore, he said.

Rivera played Santana López on the Fox show "Glee" for six years between 2009 and 2015, and appeared in almost every episode of the musical-comedy-drama. He was also in the CBS comedy "The Royal Family" and in the comedy film "The Master of Disguise".