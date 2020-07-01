Body of one of the three missing men found on Mount Rainier

The body of one of the three skiers who were reported missing last weekend was found Monday in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington.

Matthew Bunker, 28, was found dead in a crevice at the base of a cliff by rescue helicopters and search groups, according to CNN, citing the National Park Service.

The Seattle native was skiing at an altitude of more than 10,400 feet when he fell. The cause of his fall is still being determined.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Matthew's loved ones and friends … We are deeply saddened not to be able to take him home with his family," said Associate Superintendent of Mount Rainier National Park, Tracy Swartout.

Bunker, who served in the military for five years, disappeared in the same area as six other skiers disappeared in 2014.

The other two men, Vincent Djie, who went missing on June 19, and Talal Sabbagh, who went missing on June 21, have yet to be found.

“Each and every person who goes missing at Mount Rainier is deeply troubling. Our collective hearts ache with the families and loved ones of those who are still missing, seeking comfort and answers during some of the most difficult days of their lives, "Swartout said.