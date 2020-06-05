Body Of Proof Season 4

Body Of Proof is an ABC medical drama starring Dana Dalany and Jeri Ryan, but here's why the hit show didn't have a fourth season.

Despite being a huge audience success, why was it Test body canceled before reaching season 4? Test body is an ABC medical drama that revolves around Megan Hunt from Dana Delany, a former neurosurgeon who becomes a coroner after a car accident. It turns out that Hunt is somewhat wise when it comes to examining the bodies for evidence and passing his findings on to the police, while she, too, works to establish a relationship with the daughter she hardly knows.

Test body the concept is inspired by HouseEspecially when it comes to having an unorthodox genius who uses his medical knowledge to solve difficult cases, but Delany's cast and focus on Hunt's personal life made him different. The series was originally dubbed Body of evidence but it was later renamed, presumably to separate it from the 1993 erotic thriller of the same name starring Madonna. While Delany was the undeniable star, Test body He gathered a talented supporting cast around him, including Jeri Ryan, John Carroll Lynch, and Jamie Bamber (Strike back)

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Bones: Every Season Of The Show, Ranked

Test body He went through a kind of facelift from Season 2 to Season 3, including the death of a main character, a new love interest in Hunt who was introduced, and cast members like John Carroll Lynch leaving. At the end of Season 3, the show was ABC's third-most-watched show and had attracted a loyal fan base, and its smooth reboot had worked well with viewers. Despite this, ABC made the strange decision to cancel the show instead of giving the green light. Test body season 4.

In the weeks following the 2013 cancellation of the program, there was talk of Test body Season 4 moved to a cable network like TNT or USA Network, but nothing came out of those discussions. Test body was replaced by Killer woman, a show starring Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica) that only lasted one season. The logic of canceling Test body, especially when most of the programs that filled her vacant space failed, she grew up in 2016 Deadline conversation with then-president of ABC Entertainment Channing Dungey, who admitted "Many times we have regretted the cancellation of Body of Proof, I will not lie. That was a good show for us, and it was sad to see him go. "

In an era of reboots it is not impossible that Test body Season 4 could be resurrected for another network or platform, but there doesn't seem to be any drive to get it back.

Next: William Tell: The Legend 3D – Is The Brendan Fraser Movie Still Happening?

The introduction of Fuller House from Kimmy's parents creates a complete hole in the plot