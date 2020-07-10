Body recovery begins next week at the site of the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans





The structure on the edge of the French Quarter partially collapsed on October 12, 2019, killing three and injuring dozens. A body was recovered.

Recovery teams were unable to reach the bodies of José Ponce Arreola, 63, and Quinnyon Wimberly, 36, due to the instability of the collapsed structure.

The city and developers have been discussing how to safely remove the bodies, an operation that is expected to take several days, city spokesman Beau Tidwell said earlier this week.

Crews began the process in June by removing some buildings near the hotel site for security reasons. The next step was to remove one of the original cranes that imploded on October 20.

Three new cranes were assembled on the streets around the site to help dismantle the original crane before workers set out to retrieve the bodies, which are between floors 8 and 10 of the 18-story structure. The clamor to recover the two bodies was rekindled in January after a tarp meant to hide one of the bodies was blown away by the wind, exposing the body to the public. Images of the victim's legs protruding from the twisted steel began to circulate quickly on Twitter, prompting Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office to urge the public to stop sharing them. The city has blamed the building's instability for its delayed efforts. "The condition of the building and the altitude above street level complicate efforts to replace the tarp as they have prevented recovery so far," Cantrell's office said in January. Collapse and recovery efforts Initial efforts to recover the remaining bodies were delayed as the winds caused the movement of two cranes rising above the construction site, raising concerns that it could cause the collapse of more buildings. Then on October 20, the two cranes were shot down with strategically placed explosives. "We know we are safer now than we have been in the past eight days," Cantrell said at the time, with city officials noting that crews would restart their search for the two bodies.

Kay Jones reported from New Orleans. CNN's Joe Sutton contributed to this report.