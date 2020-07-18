Bodycam video shows NJ officers reviving a newborn in the train station bathroom

The police body camera video shows scary moments when New Jersey traffic police officers rushed to the train station restroom to rescue a newborn baby who was not breathing.

"Working here, you see a lot of things, but expecting a baby in a mother's arms is a newborn, that's nothing we would expect," one of the officers, Bryan Richards, said Friday, according to WNBC-TV. "I took possession of the baby to evaluate it. We didn't know how long the baby was in this world."

Not long.

Richards and Officer Alberto Nunes arrived at the Newark Penn Station women's restroom Tuesday, moments after the mother of the newborn gave birth, according to reports.

Richards brought the baby back to life after giving CPR.

"There we go, good girl," you hear her say in the video.

"It was great stress and high adrenaline, but once I had the baby crying it was a big sigh of relief," Richards told reporters, the Bergen Registry reported.

He and his partner took the baby to the hospital on their patrol.

The baby was reported to be fine. Her mother was also being treated.