Boeing 747: British Airways is retiring its fleet of jumbo jets





"It is with great sadness that we can confirm that we are proposing to withdraw our entire 747 fleet with immediate effect," British Airways, the world's largest 747-400 operator, said in a statement on Friday.

The once-innovative jumbo jet was one of the world's most popular jets, but Boeing hasn't built a passenger version since it delivered the last one to Korean Airlines in 2017. Airbus ( EADSF ) It dropped its own jumbo jet, the A380, last year, when airlines moved away from oversized jets in favor of smaller, more efficient jets that burn less fuel per passenger.

With the coronavirus decimating flight demand, the pressure on airlines to save money has never been greater, and many are cutting the size of their fleets and scrapping older planes. Lufthansa ( DLAKF ) , which is cutting 100 aircraft from its fleet, landed all of its A380s in March.

"Our magnificent 'queen of the skies' is unlikely to re-operate commercial services for British Airways due to the slowdown in travel caused by the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic," said British Airways, which is part of the IAG ( ICAGIA ) aviation group.