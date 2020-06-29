Boeing May Begin 737 Max Test Flights, FAA Says

The move marks an important step in the process to re-certify the 737 Max, which is based on March 2019, for passenger flights.

Boeing has said it expects to receive full approval for the plane to fly passengers by the middle of this year. The FAA in a letter to Congress on Sunday said it does not yet have a date for when the base will be lifted.

"Flights with FAA test pilots could begin as soon as tomorrow, evaluating Boeing's proposed changes to the automated flight control system on the 737 MAX," the administration wrote in the letter to lawmakers, which was obtained on CNN. "The tests are expected to take several days and will include a wide range of flight maneuvers and emergency procedures to allow the agency to assess whether the changes meet FAA certification standards."

Boeing has been working with the FAA to retrieve the 737 Max mid-air after two crashes that killed 346 people. Initially, the company expected the plane to fly again before the end of 2019, but the effort hit several obstacles, including a new software issue that was discovered in February.