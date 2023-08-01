Robyn Lively is an American actress who has been a familiar face in Hollywood for several decades. She was born on February 7, 1972, in Powder Springs, Georgia, and grew up in a family of performers. Her mother, Elaine Lively, is a talent manager, and her father, Ronnie Lively, is an actor and director. Her siblings are also involved in the entertainment industry, with her half-sister Blake Lively being a well-known actress.

Here are some frequently asked questions about Robyn Lively:

What are some of Robyn Lively’s most famous roles?

Robyn Lively has appeared in numerous films and television shows throughout her career. She is perhaps best known for her role as Louise Miller in the 1989 film “Teen Witch,” a cult classic that has gained a dedicated following over the years. She also had a memorable role in “The Karate Kid Part III” as Jessica Andrews, the love interest of the film’s protagonist.

On television, Lively has appeared in a variety of shows, including “Doogie Howser, M.D.,” “Twin Peaks,” “Savannah,” and “Saving Grace.” She has also had recurring roles on “Chicago Hope” and “George & Leo.”

What is Robyn Lively’s net worth?

As of 2023, Robyn Lively’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000. While this may seem low compared to some of her Hollywood peers, it’s important to remember that Lively has been working in the industry since she was a child and has had a long and successful career.

What is Robyn Lively’s personal life like?

Robyn Lively has been married to actor Bart Johnson since 1999, and the couple has three children together. Lively is known for being private about her personal life, and she rarely shares details about her family or personal relationships with the media.

What are some of Robyn Lively’s other interests and hobbies?

In addition to acting, Robyn Lively is also an avid photographer. She has shared some of her work on social media and has even had some of her photographs featured in galleries and exhibitions.

Lively is also passionate about animal rights and has been involved with several animal welfare organizations over the years. She has used her platform to raise awareness about animal cruelty and promote the adoption of rescue animals.

Is Robyn Lively and Blake Lively related?

Yes, Robyn Lively and Blake Lively are sisters. They share the same father, Ronnie Lively, who is also an actor and director. Blake Lively is the younger of the two sisters, having been born on August 25, 1987, while Robyn Lively was born on February 7, 1972. Both sisters have had successful acting careers in Hollywood.

What is the age difference between Blake and Robyn Lively?

Blake Lively was born on August 25, 1987, while Robyn Lively was born on February 7, 1972. This means that there is a 15-year age difference between the two sisters.

Are Blake Lively and Robyn Lively full sisters?

Yes, Blake Lively and Robyn Lively are full sisters. They share the same father, Ronnie Lively, and have the same mother, Elaine Lively.

Who was Blake Lively ex?

Blake Lively’s most notable ex-boyfriend is probably actor Leonardo DiCaprio, whom she dated for several months in 2011. Before that, she was in a three-year relationship with actor Penn Badgley, whom she co-starred with on the popular TV series “Gossip Girl.”

Who is Blake Lively crush?

Blake Lively has not publicly revealed her current celebrity crush, but in a 2017 interview with Glamour, she revealed that her childhood celebrity crush was David Letterman.

