Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, family members test positive for coronavirus

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, her son and two other family members tested positive for the coronavirus in Mumbai, the entertainment and financial capital of India, a government minister said on Sunday.

Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital said Amitabh Bachchan was in stable condition with mild symptoms in an isolation unit.

Bachchan, 77, said in a tweet on Saturday that he had tested positive and appealed to those very close to him in the past 10 days to be tested.

Her son Abhishek Bachchan, 44, tweeted on Saturday night who had also tested positive and was in a hospital.

"Both of us with mild symptoms have been admitted to the hospital," he wrote. "I ask everyone to remain calm and not panic."

Maharashtra State Health Minister Rajesh Tope tweeted Sunday that Abhishek Bachchan's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her 8-year-old daughter had also tested positive. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the best Bollywood actress.

Those two are asymptomatic and can either be quarantined at home or admitted to a hospital, the Press Trust of India news agency said, according to Tope.

Old Bachchan has acted in more than 200 Indian films in the past five decades. He is also a former politician and television presenter.

Bachchans are often called the first Bollywood family. His wife, Jaya, is also an actress and once a member of Parliament.

The Press Trust of India quoted Tope as saying Amitabh Bachchan and her son had a cough and fever. "They underwent a rapid antigen test and (the results) were positive," he said.

In 2015, the actor revealed that he had been treated for hepatitis B for more than two decades and that he lost more than 75% of his liver due to the disease. Because he is comorbid, he was admitted to the hospital, Tope said.

Elder Bachchan's groundbreaking performance came in the 1973 film "Zanjeer" or "The Chain," and he rose to stardom as daring characters, inspiring fans to copy his hairstyle, clothes, and deep voice.

He briefly entered politics in 1985, but resigned his mid-term seat in parliament when the administration of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was caught in corruption.

Bachchan returned to the cinema in the 1990s and made a rare Hollywood appearance in Baz Luhrmann's 2013 version of "The Great Gatsby."

He embraced social media, interacted with fans using Twitter and Tumblr, and served as host of "Kaun Banega Crorepati," the Indian version of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire."

Mumbai is among the Indian cities most affected by the coronavirus. On Sunday, the number of virus cases in the country reached nearly 850,000, with 28,637 new cases announced, a new one-day high for India.