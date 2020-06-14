Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput dies at 34: report

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at her Mumbai home on Sunday. He was 34 years old.

According to Variety, the Mumbai police confirmed the actor's death and opened an investigation.

The first reports indicate that the death was a suicide.

Rajput's Bollywood career began with the series "Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil", which led to the cast of "Pavitra Rishta", a popular series that earned him several awards.

Her film debut in "Kai Po Che!" It also earned him critical praise and award nominations.

Other popular titles of his include "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story," which chronicles the life of a famous cricket player, as well as "Drive" from Netflix.

Rajput also starred in the still unpublished Indian remake of "The Fault in Our Stars" called "Dil Bechara".

Variety reports that former actor talent manager Disha Salian recently died of suicide, which could have led to Rajput's depression.