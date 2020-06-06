Bollywood stars supporting Black Lives Matter – and skin lightening creams

These Bollywood celebrities are light-skinned and two-faced, critics say.

Indian movie stars are heating up for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement online, even by endorsing skin-lightening facial creams in ads.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, 37, the wife of singer Nick Jonas and one of India's highest-paid artists, shared a post on Instagram last week urging people to end the "race war" after George Floyd's death.

"Wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, NO ONE deserves to die, especially at the hands of another because of the color of their skin," he wrote under an image saying: "‘ Please, I can't breathe. "

But observers quickly dismissed her comments, calling her "hypocritical" for appearing in a Garnier ad for "fair" cream, which some people of color use to lighten their skin tone.

“Pri was the face of skin lightening creams in India. Pri is part of the problem ", a critic posted on Twitter along with the advertisement.

In the ad, the star is shown posing next to the facial lotion, which is described as "ultralight cream for reducing dark spots."

The Indian actress was also criticized for avoiding racism while promoting a skin lightening cream.

"All colors are beautiful" she wrote on Twitter, only to be called up for an ad for a similar product, Pond's "justice" cream.

The irony is that celebrities who advertise equity creams are talking about #BlackLivesMatter. First bring change within you, then only you can change the world, "one critic, Satyam Shivam, hit on Twitter.

Indian actor Abhay Deol criticized other celebrities saying: "Now that 'Indian celebrities and the middle class' have awakened, stand in solidarity with the fight against systemic racism in the United States, perhaps you would see how it manifests itself in your own backyard? ", according to the UK Metro.

Other Indian celebrities, including actresses Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor, were also criticized for speaking out about the Black Lives Matter movement by promoting skin lightening creams, the outlet reported.