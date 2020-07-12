Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood legend and former politician Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus amid the ongoing international outbreak.

In addition to the 77-year-old actor, his son Abhishek Bachchan, his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their 8-year-old daughter tested positive in Mumbai.

The initial announcement of Bachchan's diagnosis came when Abhishek, 44, confirmed the news on Twitter.

"Earlier today, both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us with mild symptoms have been admitted to the hospital (sic.)." Abhishek wrote, also an actor, on Saturday. "We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are being evaluated. I ask everyone to remain calm and not panic. Thank you."

On Sunday, Abhishek revealed that Aishwarya, 46, and his daughter Aaradhya. they had also diagnosed the virus.

"They will be quarantined at home," he explained. "… The rest of the family, including my mother, have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers."

in a follow up tweetThe actor said that he and his father "will remain in (the) hospital until the doctors decide otherwise."

Abhishek then urged his followers to "remain cautious and safe."

The Bachchan family is known in Bollywood, often called the "first family" in the industry. Bachchan's wife Jaya is also an actress, as is Aishwarya.

Bachchan is best known for his roles in the movies "Black" and "Mohabbatein", but he also appeared in "The Great Gatsby" in 2013.

According to ABC, Bachchan previously battled hepatitis B and claimed to have lost 75 percent of his liver.