Bolsonaro: Brazilian President says he has "mold" in his lungs while his wife tests positive for Covid-19







In his first live video on Facebook since he recovered from Covid-19, Bolsonaro said: "I just had a blood test. Yesterday I felt a little weak. They also found an infection. I am taking antibiotics now. It must have been those 20 days indoors, we catch other things. I've caught mold, mold in my lungs. It must be that. "

The president spent almost 20 days in semi-isolation, after testing positive for the virus on July 7 and later. On July 25, he announced via Twitter that had been negative.

His wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, also tested positive for Covid-19, according to a statement from the president's press office.

The first lady, who was last seen in public on Wednesday afternoon when she attended an official event in Brasilia with her husband, "is in good health and will follow all established protocols," the statement said.

"The first lady is being accompanied by the medical team of the Presidency of the Republic," added the statement. In his speech on Thursday, the President also thanked God and hydroxychloroquine for their health. "I am cured of Covid. I have antibodies, I have no problems. In my particular case, first I thank God and, secondly, the medicine prescribed by the presidential doctor: hydroxychloroquine," said Bolsonaro. "The next day, it was fine. Whether it was a coincidence or not, I don't know. But it works," added the president. Numerous studies have shown that the drug, also promoted by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, is ineffective against Covid-19 and can even be harmful. Brazil is second only to the United States in the number of coronavirus infections and deaths. But Bolsonaro has played down the virus for months, and he often appears in public and at rallies without a face mask, even hugging his followers. The president appeared on horseback Thursday during a visit to the state of Piaui, where he was received by supporters, some of whom were not wearing masks. In a video posted on Bolsonaro's official Facebook page, the president is seen on a horse, handed over to him when he arrived at Sao Raimundo Notato airport. Bolsonaro initially wore a mask, but took it off while celebrating with his followers. The visit was aimed at improving Bolsonaro's political relations with regional authorities and opening a water system in Campo Alegre de Lourdes, a small town in the northeastern state of Bahia, a region known for severe droughts.

Rodrigo Pedroso reported from Sao Paulo, wrote Amy Woodyatt in London.





