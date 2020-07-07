Bolsonaro from Brazil undergoes lung test after reported coronavirus symptoms

Jair Bolsonaro, the Brazilian president who has been widely criticized for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak in his country, said his lungs were clean after reports that he showed symptoms of COVID-19, Reuters reported.

"I came from the hospital," he told Foco do Brazil, which was described by Reuters as a pro-government YouTube channel. "I came from the hospital. I had a lung scan. The lung is clean. "

He did not confirm reports that he had a fever.

Brazil's Supreme Court released documents in May showing Bolsonaro tested negative three times in March after meeting with President Trump in Florida. It has not said whether it has conducted additional tests to detect the disease.

More than 65,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Brazil.

Reuters reported that Bolsonaro said in a statement that he is home and in "good health."

The Associated Press contributes to this report.