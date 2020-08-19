bolsonaro-says-reports-of-amazon-fires-are-a-‘lie.’-evidence-says-otherwise

Sao Paulo (CNN) In aerial photos, smoke billows over trees and rivers in the Amazon and lines of glowing red embers snake across the ground — but President Jair Bolsonaro says the reports of fires in the vast rainforest are false.

“This story that the Amazon is on fire is a lie,” he said during the August 10 second Presidential Summit of the Leticia Pact for the Preservation of the Amazon. “And we must combat this with real numbers.”

But the real numbers reported by Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE) are damning: Since Bolsonaro took office in January 2019, deforestation has surged nearly 30%, which is mostly caused by illegal logging and fires set by loggers and developers.

In July alone, INPE documented 6,803 fires in the Amazon, up from 5,318 a year ago. And in the first two weeks of August — the peak time for fires — the agency reported more than 15,000 fire spots in the Amazon, a worrying number but down 17% versus the same period last year

And the presence of fires has recently been documented by environmental NGO Greenpeace, which released photos from an Aug 16 flyover of southern Amazonas and in Rondônia — including protected areas which cannot legally be exploited for commercial purposes, showing flames and smoke.