Bolton accuses Trump of lying before book publication

"Is the president lying?" Martha Raddatz of ABC asks Bolton.

"Yes, it is. And it's not the first time," Bolton replies.

Bolton also says he has not spoken to the president since he resigned last September and doubts that he will ever do so again, making it clear that there is no lost love between the two men.

In the brief exchange, it's unclear what Bolton claims Trump is lying about, but the interview, framed as a conversation with "the person the President doesn't want him to hear about," comes as the former national security adviser is promoting a book that the White House has made clear that it does not want to see published.

The legal fight for the book's release, which is billed as a reprimand of Trump's foreign policy, intensified on Tuesday when the Trump administration went to court to try to recoup Bolton's profits for the book and potentially halt the Publishing the book, arguing In a lawsuit, Bolton had violated confidentiality agreements and was risking national security by exposing classified information.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, DC, alleges that Bolton's over 500-page manuscript was "riddled with classified information," and prosecutors say Bolton withdrew from a White House investigation process in course for the book he had been forced to do as a result of the agreements.

"(Bolton) reached an agreement with the United States as a condition of his employment in one of the most sensitive and important national security posts of the United States Government and now wants to breach that agreement by unilaterally deciding that the prior review process to publication is to complete and decide for yourself whether the classified information should be made public, "prosecutors write.

The legal approach in the case is one of the most extreme attempts in recent years to prevent a former Trump aide from relating his experience, and the administration's long-term attempt to stop publication of the book raises important implications for the First Amendment.

Judge assigned as administrator tries to stop publication

Bolton's case has landed in the courtroom of Royce Lamberth, a senior judge who is the former chief judge of the DC District Court.

Lamberth has strongly supported government transparency and freedom of expression in past cases. He is a representative of Reagan, a proud Texan and one of the judges praised for having an independent streak. Most recently, it ruled to allow a transparency group to depose Hillary Clinton over her emails, a decision that is now being considered by the appeals court.

The Washington Post quoted former Attorney General Eric Holder commenting on Lamberth in 2009, "There is a saying that everything is bigger in Texas, and this head judge lives up to that adage … Nothing associated with this judge is a rubber stamp".

Bolton's book has already been shipped to warehouses before its scheduled release. He recorded the interview with ABC scheduled to air on Sunday. And a source close to him says he intends to publish the book as scheduled on Tuesday, which means he hopes to deal with any ramifications from the administration later, not earlier.

Bolton's lawyer Chuck Cooper told CNN that "they are reviewing the government's complaint and will respond in due course."

The Justice Department, in its Tuesday filing, did not request emergency action in court, so Bolton may take several weeks to respond, and the judge cannot intervene until after the book's publication date.

Bolton editor Simon & Schuster said in a statement Tuesday that the lawsuit "is only the latest in a long series of efforts by the Administration to cancel the publication of a book that it considers unflattering to the President."

"Ambassador Bolton has worked in full cooperation with the NSC on their pre-publication review to address their concerns, and Simon & Schuster fully supports their First Amendment right to tell the story of their time in the White House to the American public." said the statement said.

The first revelations of the book have already made waves in Washington.

In January, when Congress debated impeachment articles on Trump's dealings with the Ukrainian leader, leaked parts of the manuscript described how the president had directly linked a freeze on U.S. military aid to the country with a request that Ukraine to announce investigations into Trump's policy. rivals in a conversation with Bolton. The account, which appeared in the New York Times attributed to various people's descriptions of the book's draft, undermines a key pillar of the president's impeachment defense.

At the time, Cooper, Bolton's attorney, claimed that the information had been incorrectly disclosed by people who were not involved in the ongoing review process.