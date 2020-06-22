Bolton calls Trump "naive and dangerous" and hopes he will be remembered as single-term president

"I hope (history) remembers him as a one-term president who did not irretrievably plunge the country into a downward spiral that we cannot remember. We can overcome a term. I have absolute confidence, even if it is not the miracle of that a conservative Republican be elected in November. In two terms, I'm more concerned, "Bolton told Martha Raddatz of ABC News.

Regarding the president, Bolton said: "I don't think he's fit for office. I don't think he has the competence to carry out the job. I don't think he's a conservative Republican. I'm not going to vote for him in November. Certainly not, either. I'm going to vote for Joe Biden. I'm going to find a conservative Republican to write. "

Bolton elaborated on many of the key issues outlined in his book, including Trump's affinity for authoritarian leaders, including North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, who the former national security adviser says has become a threat despite of the president's proposals.

"The idea that only this oily layer of compliments to this brutal dictator would convince him that he could come to terms with Donald Trump, I thought was surprisingly naive and dangerous," Bolton told ABC News.

"The threat from North Korea today is absolutely greater. Because all of these photo opportunities were taking place, there is no doubt that North Korea's work on its nuclear and ballistic missile programs continued. It is a of the most secret societies on the planet, "he said.

Bolton, a hawk on North Korean politics, said he did not believe the regime "had slowed down a bit during these two years of negotiations. So, like Obama's eight years, we just lost another two or three years. And North Korea and the capabilities of the Iranian state and other corrupt states continue to advance. "

Kim was also able to manipulate Trump, Bolton says in his book.

Bolton writes extensively about his disagreements with Trump's approach to North Korea before, during, and after the Singapore summit with Kim, which Bolton hoped to "collapse" before it occurred and compared to the appeasement of Nazi Germany, including quoting Winston Churchill.

"All the diplomatic fandango was the brainchild of South Korea," Bolton writes, "more to do with his 'unification' agenda than with a serious strategy on Kim's side or ours."

Despite objections from his advisers, Bolton writes that "Trump was desperate to have the meeting at any cost."

Bolton later writes that Kim had "hooked" Trump at the Singapore summit while flattering each other at their meeting.

When Trump told Kim he would seek Senate approval for any nuclear deal, Bolton writes that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo passed Bolton a note saying "he's so full of shit." Bolton suggests that Pompeo was referring to Trump, not Kim.

And Trump's interactions with Kim were not the only cases that raised concern for Bolton, who said he was surprised at how the president was eager to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other autocrats.

"I think there was the same fascination with talking to a leader like Putin that we saw regarding Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un. It was difficult to explain. The president himself used to comment on how strange it was that on a trip he led to a summit of NATO, a summit with Theresa May, the Prime Minister of Great Britain, and then with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, who thought that the easiest and most pleasant could be with Vladimir Putin. "

In his ABC News interview, Bolton said he believes Putin believes he can play Trump "like a fiddle."

"I think Putin is smart, tough. I think he can see that he is not facing a serious adversary here. I don't think he is concerned about Donald Trump," Bolton said.

Trump has previously claimed that no other president has been tougher on Russia than he has, but that claim has been challenged by several of his own advisers, in addition to Bolton.

In his new book, Bolton writes that he was concerned about leaving Trump alone in a room alone with Putin during the 2018 Helsinki Summit.

"I didn't know what he would say. At any moment, we didn't know what he was going to say. Now, it turned out, and I say it in the book, I feel very confident that nothing bad happened in one's. But that means we escaped without injuries at the meeting. That doesn't advance American interests. I mean, it's better than keeping the injury. But it certainly doesn't advance interests, "he says.

The press conference in Helsinki, during which Trump, along with Putin, refused to endorse the assessment of the US government. USA That Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election was particularly shocking to Bolton and other top officials.

"I thought I wouldn't get up. I didn't know what to do … I thought Dan Coats, then director of national intelligence, was close to resigning," Bolton told ABC News.

Persistent impeachment questions

Bolton dedicates his final chapter to the Ukraine issue, in which he participated in several key meetings, including some described by other witnesses during impeachment proceedings. But Bolton made an accusation in the book that no impeachment witness made: that he directly heard Trump link the withholding of U.S. security aid to an investigation into the Bidens.

"The next morning, on August 20, I took Trump's temperature on Ukraine's security assistance, and he said he was not in favor of sending them anything until all Russian investigative materials related to Clinton and Biden were delivered. Bolton writes

The former national security adviser reiterated that claim during Sunday's interview with ABC News.

"I have no doubt in my mind that the President felt that the previous Ukrainian government had been part of a conspiracy to overthrow him. He said this on several occasions. And that was what he wanted: from the Ukrainians, this took months to develop. It wasn't like that, it didn't happen all at once, "he said.

Trump "wanted an investigation of Joe Biden in exchange for delivering the security assistance that was part of congressional legislation that had been passed several years earlier. So in his mind, he was negotiating to obtain the investigation, using the resources of the federal government government, which I found very disturbing, "Bolton added.

Still, the lingering question remains: If Bolton was so concerned about Trump's actions, why didn't he speak up, especially during impeachment proceedings?

House Democrats wanted Bolton to testify last year, but he declined to do so, threatening a legal battle if summoned. Bolton offered to testify during the Senate impeachment trial, but Republicans voted to reject the hearing of any witnesses.

Bolton wrote that the Democrats carried out a hasty and partisan investigation, and accused them of committing "negligence of impeachment" by focusing only on Trump's involvement with Ukraine.

When asked why he did not testify during impeachment during Sunday's interview, Bolton said his testimony in impeachment proceedings would not have mattered.

"I don't think it would have made a difference because of the way the Democrats followed the impeachment process in the House," he said.

"I was fully prepared, if I received a subpoena as everyone who testified got a subpoena. I think the way the House of Representatives' defenders of the impeachment proceeded was very wrong. I think it was malpractice practice. I think they were determined by their own political goals to carry out an impeachment process that focused very closely on Ukraine, and that went very, very fast, "Bolton added.

When asked if the President was lying when he tweeted that he never told Bolton that Ukraine had withheld Biden's help, Bolton said he was lying. "Yes, it is. And it's not the first time either."