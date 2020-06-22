Bolton, in an interview, says the Democrats are "almost as bad and somewhat equivalent to Trump."

Former national security adviser John Bolton warned in an interview aired Sunday night that President Trump's White House represents a "danger to the republic," but warned that Democrats in Congress were "almost as bad" in their efforts. for removing him from office, what Bolton called "partisan catfight."

Speaking to Martha Raddatz of ABC News, Bolton further expanded his attacks beyond the president, accusing the Defense Department of "obstruction" regarding the administration's response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria.

The interview aired a few days after a federal judge determined that Bolton's decision to publish his forthcoming revealing memoirs about the Trump administration had "exposed his country to harm and himself to civil (and potentially criminal) liability", and Bolton had "likely jeopardized national security by revealing information classified in violation of his confidentiality agreement obligations."

"There really is no guiding principle that I have been able to discern other than what is good for Donald Trump's re-election," Bolton told Raddatz.

He added: "The first thing I came across on my opening day was, of course, the chemical weapons attack by the Syrian government against innocent civilians in Syria. We responded at the end of the week. But, I have to say, it was a very disappointing process we went through. I felt there was an obstruction from the Department of Defense. "

Specifically, Bolton said, "What we thought we should get from the Defense Department was a series of heavy, medium, and light options for the President to choose from. Instead, we got a series of options that were apples and oranges."

No deterrent was established against the use of chemical weapons, Bolton complained. Trump, Bolton accused, did not understand the "implications of what he was doing."

The president contributed to this lack of information, according to Bolton, by not speaking during intelligence briefings.

"It would be interesting if someone could do a statistical analysis at the end of the administration, the total time in intelligence briefings, what percentage of that time did the president speak and at what time did intelligence informants speak. I would love to see that statistic, because it goes to be pretty close to 50/50, which is unusual, to say the least, "Bolton said.

Hours earlier, Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, told NBC News "Meet the Press" that, although he had not read Bolton's book, "The Room Where It Happened," his committee would seek Bolton testify in the coming days. . Schiff suggested that Trump could be charged once again.

Speaking to Raddatz, Bolton again hit Schiff and the Democrats for failing to expand their investigation of Trump during the impeachment trial.

"I was fully prepared, if I received a subpoena like everyone who testified got a subpoena," Bolton said. "I think the way in which the defenders of the impeachment of the House of Representatives proceeded was very wrong. I think it was a malpractice challenge. I think they were determined by their own political objectives to carry out a challenge process that was focused very closely on Ukraine, and that was very, very quickly. "

Bolton said the Democrats rushed because "they did not want to ruin the Democratic presidential nomination."

"Now, I think that conduct is almost as bad and somewhat equivalent to Trump," Bolton accused, "that they are twisting one of the most serious constitutional responsibilities that the House of Representatives has, the power of impeachment, around their presidential nomination schedule. " , they completely failed to achieve what they wanted. In fact, they made matters worse, because his strategy was in line with Trump's political strategy. Keep it tight and move it fast. So what did they do? House advocates said: "We have shown that Trump is forever accused, and that he would learn a lesson from that."

The Democrats' unsubstantiated allegations that the Trump campaign had conspired with Russia, Bolton said, was little more than rude policy.

"Fundamentally, the search for Russia's collusion problem was, I think, for many Democrats, an effort to delegitimize the Trump presidency," Bolton charged.

Schiff and others, he added, were seeking to use him as a scapegoat.

"I think House Democrats built a cliff, they jumped on it," Bolton said. "Halfway there, they looked at me and said, 'Hey, why don't you come over? "

Republicans have accused Bolton of lying. Meanwhile, Trump's rival Joe Biden tweeted that "if John Bolton's accounts are true … not only is it morally disgusting, it is a violation of Donald Trump's sacred duty to the American people to protect the interests of States. United and defend our values. "

However, Biden has not always had a positive view of Bolton's credibility; Videos appeared on social media last week showing Biden apparently criticizing Bolton as a liar.

"Well, I don't want my lawyer and I don't want any lawyer to say anything to help my case by lying, deliberately lying about my opponent," Biden said. says in a clip.

So-sen. Barack Obama, in 2005, echoed those arguments, calling Bolton "damaged goods" and saying that his appointment as ambassador meant "we will have less credibility and, ironically, we will be less equipped to reform the United Nations in the way it needs to. be reformed. " "

Bolton himself had admitted in the past that he would be more than willing to lie if he felt it was in the best interest of the nation.

"If I had to say something that I knew was false to protect American national security, I would," Bolton said in an interview with Fox Business in 2010.