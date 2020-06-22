Bolton, in interview, criticizes Dems' impeachment investigation, says they are "somewhat equivalent to Trump"

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know when starting your day …

Bolton says Democrats are "almost as bad and somewhat equivalent to Trump" in an interview

Former national security adviser John Bolton warned in an interview broadcast Sunday night that President Trump's White House represents a "danger to the republic," but warned that Democrats in Congress were "almost as bad" in their efforts. for removing him from office.

During the interview, conducted by Martha Raddatz of ABC News, Bolton called Democrats pulling Trump out of the White House as a "partisan cat fight." Hours before the ABC News interview aired on Sunday, Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, told NBC News "Meet the Press" that, although he has not read Bolton's book, "The Room Where It Happened," his committee In the next few days, I'll be waiting for Bolton to testify. Schiff suggested that Trump could be charged once again.

Speaking to Raddatz, Bolton again criticized Schiff and the Democrats for not expanding their investigation of Trump, accusing them of "impeachment malpractice" with a limited focus on Ukraine. He said Democrats rushed because "they did not want to ruin the Democratic presidential nomination."

"Now, I think that conduct is almost as bad and somewhat equivalent to Trump, that they are haunting one of the House's most serious constitutional responsibilities, the power of impeachment, around its schedule of presidential nominations. And they completely failed to achieve what they wanted, "Bolton charged. "In fact, they made things worse, because his strategy was in line with Trump's political strategy. Keep him tight and move fast. So what did they do? House advocates said: 'We have shown that Trump is accused of always, and I would learn a lesson from that. "

"I think House Democrats built a cliff, they jumped on it," Bolton said. "Halfway there, they looked at me and said, 'Hey, why don't you come over? "

Schiff responded on Twitter after the interview aired: "Tonight, Bolton was pressured as to why he didn't show up and testify, but instead saved it for a book. Bolton insisted it wasn't about the cash. Well, to quote Dale Bumpers during a different impeachment: "When you hear someone say, 'This is not about money', it is about money." Click here for more information on our main story.

– Bolton's spokeswoman denies the report that he will vote for Biden, says he will not vote for any of WH's top candidates

New York enters the & # 39; Phase 2 & # 39; to reopen Monday amid new concerns about the coronavirus pandemic

The "Phase 2" of the New York City reopening plan begins Monday, a major milestone in the city that has been considered the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States.

During a press conference last Thursday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that, according to the data he had received, the Big Apple was ready to enter its next phase in the process of reopening in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Phase 2" in New York City will allow alfresco dining at restaurants and bars and some shopping in stores. Beauty salons, hair salons, and nail salons may also reopen, as may some offices, but only if they enforce social distancing guidelines. Click here for more.

– DeSantis responds to Cuomo's plan to quarantine Floridians, asking them to avoid nursing homes

– WHO sees record single-day increase in coronavirus cases worldwide

– The weakening of the coronavirus can go away on its own, says an Italian doctor

– Dr. Siegel on Trump's backlash: no different from protests "from a purely public health point of view"

Deadly weekend in Seattle, Chicago, Minneapolis, as New York City reports an increase in shootings

The main cities of the USA USA They reported that there were bloody weekends amid increased calls to disburse and dissolve police departments in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody.

Chicago recorded at least 11 deaths and 67 injuries during an outbreak of violence, according to Fox 32. The deaths included a 3-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl. The teenager was at home on Saturday night when she was struck in the neck by a shot from outside. She was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

CBS Chicago reported that eight of those shots were children and teens, four of whom died. The 3-year-old boy was with his stepfather around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when he was hit in the back. Witnesses told the station that the shots came from a blue Honda.

Investigators in Seattle are investigating a deadly shooting in CHOP, the Capitol Hill organized protest area, which resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man. Click here for more.

Trump campaign rejects claims that TikTok, K-Pop fans sabotaged the rally: "I don't know what they are talking about"

The New York Museum of Natural History will remove the statue of Teddy Roosevelt, authorities say.

ICYMI: Attorney General Barr on technology companies that censor points of view.

The New York police officer was suspended after a video appeared that apparently shows strangulation during the arrest on the Queens waterfront.

The woman suspected of burning Atlanta Wendy & # 39; s may have been Rayshard Brooks' girlfriend.

Noose was found hanging in Bubba Wallace's garage stall in Talladega, NASCAR says.

Trump urges AOC to run against Schumer, says he would win.

Stock futures are rising to start the week, despite growing cases of coronavirus.

Hundreds test positive at the Tyson Foods plant in Arkansas.

Wirecard says missing $ 2.1B probably didn't exist; withdraw forecasts.

Disney confirms the park's reopening dates.

Some parting words

Steve Hilton argues that a Joe Biden victory over President Trump in November would be a "tragic setback" for the United States.

