Bolton questions how much time Trump spends watching television versus listening to advisers

On Sunday, John Bolton continued to ridicule President Trump amid his enmity, this time suggesting that Trump spends more time watching television than listening to his advisers.

"I think if you could see the amount of time he actually spends in the Oval Office versus the amount of time he spends in the small Oval Office dining room with cable news networks in one form or another, it would be a very interesting statistic. Bolton said on CBS's "Face The Nation."

BOLTON THOUGHT THAT THE CALL OF TRUMP-ZELENSKY WOULD BE A & # 39; DISASTER & # 39;

Bolton, who previously served as Trump's national security adviser, has been on a very public campaign recently criticizing the president after the publication of his memoirs "The Room Where It Happened."

The Trump administration tried to block the book's release due to concerns that the classified information might be exposed, but a federal judge ruled last month that the publication could move forward.

Bolton defended his decision to write a report on his time in the Trump administration and denied violating record-keeping laws by destroying his notes while in the White House.

Bolton's book represents a president whose foreign policy goals were inexorably linked to his own political gain.

Bolton says Trump "pleaded" with Xi Jinping of China during a 2019 summit to help Trump's reelection prospects. Bolton also writes that Trump linked the provision of military assistance to Ukraine with that country's willingness to carry out investigations into Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter, allegations that were at the core of a political trial that ended with the acquittal of Trump by the Senate in February.