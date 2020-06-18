Bolton says Dems committed 'impeachment' and faces bipartisan rebuke

In addition, Bolton accused Democrats of committing "impeachment malpractice" by failing to expand his impeachment investigation beyond Ukraine, suggesting that Trump committed similar crimes with China and Turkey, according to a copy of the book obtained. on CNN.

But Bolton's book, to be released next week, accomplished something the challenge couldn't: a bipartisan deal to condemn Trump's former national security adviser.

Republicans attacked Bolton's credibility and accused him of settling scores. Democrats said it was too little, too late after Bolton refused to testify during the impeachment investigation.

"Bolton may be an author, but he is not a patriot," tweeted Speaker of the House of Representatives Intelligence Adam Schiff, a California Democrat who led the House recall investigation, adding that Bolton "saved him for a book "instead of testifying.

Congress's reaction to Bolton's book, "The Room Where It Happened," underscores the political reality that the Republican hawk now faces after writing a White House account, all after his 17 months at Trump's White House.

In the book, Bolton writes that at an August meeting, Bolton said he asked Trump about the status of U.S. security aid to Ukraine. "He said he was not in favor of sending them anything until all of Russia's investigative materials related to Clinton and Biden had been released," Bolton writes.

The former national security adviser says Trump also pressured Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him with his 2020 bid, writing that Trump "emphasized the importance of farmers and increased Chinese purchases of soy and wheat in the electoral result ".

The Trump administration on Tuesday filed a lawsuit over the book, accusing Bolton of breach of contract and revealing classified information, in a spike in White House attacks on the publication.

Bolton was a key figure in many of the major events that House of Representatives investigators uncovered during his impeachment investigation, and Democrats requested his testimony in both the House and Senate.

But Bolton would not testify before the House. His attorney threatened legal action if the Democrats had issued a subpoena, arguing that the courts had to decide whether to appear. After House Democrats voted to remove Trump for two reasons: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Bolton said he would be willing to testify during the Senate impeachment trial.

Reports that Bolton's manuscript included allegations that Trump had linked Ukraine's aid to Kiev investigating former Vice President Joe Biden only fueled Democrats' efforts to call Bolton, but Senate Republicans voted against listening Bolton or anyone else, before acting to acquit Trump.

Now those events hotly debated months ago are coming back to the fore with the launch of the Bolton book and the Trump administration's lawsuit against the Bolton book.

Republicans responded Wednesday by attacking Bolton's credibility. "Bolton has an ax to grind," said Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, a key Trump advocate during impeachment proceedings, adding that the reports were "ridiculous."

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, said Bolton "was not really" credible.

"There is clearly some encouragement here towards the president. I think that is quite evident on both sides," Hawley said. "I think there is a lot of publicity here … I think you have to take this with a grain of salt."

But Bolton's accusations were not a meeting point for Democrats in Congress, although several Democrats in Congress said they planned to investigate the allegations he was making related to China.

House Democrats in particular were upset that Bolton would not appear during his impeachment investigation, when numerous administration officials challenged the Trump administration's demand not to testify after receiving subpoenas.

"It's funny to me that he now has something to say when he could have stepped forward as a patriot when the stakes were high and the president was on trial and ran and hid in the other direction," said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York. , who was manager of impeachment of the Chamber.

"It's funny to all of us that he wasn't willing to say this to Congress, but he's willing to say it when he can make money," Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy, of Connecticut, told CNN's Jake Tapper. "I'm not suggesting that what he says is not true. I'm just saying you have to question his motives."

In the book, Bolton does not answer the question of whether Trump should have been charged for his conduct with regard to Ukraine, although he said that Trump's actions with Ukraine were "deeply disturbing" and that it raised alarm within the Trump administration.

Bolton blames Democrats in the House of Representatives for being too calendar-obsessed with the upcoming Democratic presidential election, accusing them of playing "hysterical" games rather than conducting a serious investigation.

"If Trump deserved impeachment and condemnation, the American public deserved a serious and comprehensive effort to justify the extraordinary punishment of removing an elected president from office," Bolton wrote. "That did not happen."

Bolton argued that even if he had been called to testify by the Senate, he is "convinced" that he would have made "no significant difference" in the result.