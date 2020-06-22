Bolton says impeachment failed because Dems played in Trump's hands

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton said in an interview with NPR published Monday morning that the Democrats' recall efforts failed in part because they tried to fit the recall into his party's main timetable, a movement who said he played in President Trump's hands because the President benefited from the "very narrow focus" of the impeachment investigation.

Bolton's interview with NPR is part of a media blitz of the now-rejected former member of Trump's inner circle before the release of his report on his time as national security adviser titled "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memory " Bolton participated in an interview with ABC News that aired Sunday night and spoke to USA Today for a story that was also released on Sunday.

"And, as far as I can see, the consequence of the very limited approach that Democrats took without consultation outside their own narrow circle, and their rush to do so, so that impeachment proceedings do not interfere with the Democratic presidential nomination on effect of pushing House Republicans into a corner, "Bolton said in his interview with NPR.

"And what ended was a bitterly partisan debate that essentially foreshadowed what would happen in the Senate," he added. "So if the goal of the process really was to seek impeachment and conviction, the whole strategy that came in was wrong."

Bolton declined to testify in the impeachment proceedings of the House of Representatives, in which a multitude of current and former officials, primarily from the State Department, participated in statements and hearings and were asked questions about Trump's controversial decision. of withholding Ukraine's security funds in what Democrats claimed was an effort to extract political favors from the country.

The former national security adviser, who was widely reported to have strongly opposed the delay in aid, declined to testify before the House, instead requesting a court order to confirm that former officials of his stature could do so for objections of the president. Democrats indicted the president anyway, aiming to get to a Senate trial quickly before the party's main race, as several Democratic senators were chasing the presidency.

Several officials testified before the House that Bolton was beside himself with regard to the President's business in Ukraine.

Dr. Fiona Hill, one of several who witnessed Bolton's actions during this time, related that Bolton said Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was a "hand grenade," and said he would not participate in "any drug business "(Ambassador Gordon) Sondland and (acting chief of staff Mick) Mulvaney are cooking," in relation to Ukraine.

Bolton then offered his testimony to the Senate if summoned, but the chamber decided to hold the trial without receiving any additional testimony from what was heard in the Chamber. The president was not convicted on both counts of impeachment and remains in office.

Bolton, in his book, which was obtained by Fox News prior to publication, confirmed internal disputes over the president's withholding of Ukraine aid, allegedly in exchange for restarting an investigation into the family of now-alleged Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. .

"I told (Hill) to take this whole thing to the White House Council office; she quoted me accurately saying, 'I'm not part of any drug business that Sondland and Mulvaney are preparing for.' Bolton wrote. "I thought the whole thing was bad politics, legally questionable, and unacceptable as presidential behavior."

Bolton, speaking to NPR, also said that the Democrats "prepared for failure, from the beginning" and that if the impeachment process was "simply to make some sign of virtue, well, that was probably accomplished."

He also compared the Democrats' effort to speed up the impeachment process to better match his political goals to the allegations made against Trump.

"And I understand what his problem was with his presidential nomination. But let's be clear: prosecution is probably the most serious constitutional responsibility the House has," Bolton said. "And I regret that that grave responsibility has been affected by its own political calculation. But, in fact, that was what Ukraine's accusations about Trump, the legitimate government's power around his own political interest, were all about."

Bolton has received widespread criticism for not telling his story before Democrats say he could have made a difference in impeachment. Many on the left have advocated a boycott of the book, saying Bolton is trying to make a profit at the country's expense.

"Tonight Bolton was pressured as to why he did not appear and testify, but saved it for a book," Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, one of the House impeachment managers, said Sunday. "Bolton insisted it was not about the cash. Well, to quote Dale Bumpers during a different impeachment: 'When you hear someone say,' This is not about the money ', he it's about money. "

But Bolton stressed in his interview with NPR that the Democrats did not seem interested in gaining bipartisan acceptance from the start.

"They didn't take any of the steps one would think would make sense, to reach out to Republicans who might sympathize with consideration of the president's behavior," Bolton said. "There was nothing like an Ervin committee process like there was during the Watergate days."

Bolton's book comes out on Tuesday.

