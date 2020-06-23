Bolton says Republican control of the Senate is & # 39; absolutely critical & # 39; regardless of who wins the white house

Former national security adviser John Bolton told "Special Report" Tuesday that it is "absolutely critical" that Republicans remain in control of the Senate after the November election.

Bolton told host Bret Baier that he was concerned about the consequences of President Trump's potential reelection, as well as a victory for Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

"From my perspective, this is a terrible choice," said Bolton, author of a memoir of his time in the Trump administration, "The room where it happened." "In 2016, where it was an election between my law school colleague, Hillary Clinton, and Trump, I voted for Trump on the theory that it was a binary election, and it was better to risk Trump than to vote for Hillary."

"I watched Trump for 17 months up close and personal," he added, "and I can't in good conscience vote for him again. I'm not saying he's happy about this. I'm not happy about it, and that's why I think he will. The most important thing I will do politically between now and November … is work to maintain Republican control of the Senate. I think it is absolutely critical. I think it is critical if Trump wins or if Biden wins. "

When asked by Baier if he thought Trump or Biden would be better at foreign policy, Bolton said, "I don't think there is any way to find out. I have known Joe Biden for a long, long time and have been the opposite." side of each topic. And we have also crossed swords in national and foreign security policy for a long time. And I will not vote for him.

"The difference between Biden and Trump," Bolton continued, "is that Biden has an opinion and Trump does not have an opinion."

"On any day, any decision is possible. And I find it terrifying. I think the response to the coronavirus shows exactly the kind of fear I have."

Bolton, a former ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush, said that in the early days of the pandemic, Trump "did not want to hear anything bad about China and his friend Xi Jinping."

"I didn't want to hear that the disease could threaten America, number one," he added. "And number two, I didn't want to hear that the United States economy could be in danger from this disease, because that was the way he hoped to be re-elected."

"So the response was choppy, inconsistent, sporadic, and not as effective as it could have been. That's what's wrong with Donald Trump's decision-making, and seeing him in this kind of crisis only gives a foretaste of what it could happen in an even more severe crisis. "