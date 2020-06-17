Bolton states in the book that Pompeo once called Trump & # 39; full of s — & # 39;

Former national security adviser John Bolton alleges in his upcoming 592-page memoirs that during President Trump's visit to North Korea in 2018, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo handed him a note saying Trump: "He is so full of shit …".

The New York Times reported comments on Bolton's book "The Room Where It Happened" on Wednesday. Fox News has confirmed that the quotes appear in the book.

According to the Times, Bolton states in the book that Trump did not know that Britain was a nuclear power and asked if Finland was part of Russia. And during Trump's 2018 meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Pompeo passed the pejorative note on to Bolton, the former national security adviser writes.

A month later, the secretary of state dismissed Trump's diplomacy in North Korea, saying there was "zero chance of success."

The Wall Street Journal and Washington Post also published excerpts from the book on Wednesday. According to the excerpts, Bolton also alleges that the president regularly gives "personal favors to dictators he liked" and even asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to assist him in the 2020 elections..

BOLTON, IN BOOK, ACCUSES TRUMPET OF & # 39; OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE AS A FORM OF LIFE & # 39 ;, ASKING FOR HELP FROM CHINA FOR XI 2020

Bolton did not agree to testify in the House impeachment investigation last fall, but in his book he rebuked House impeachment managers who limited the scope of the investigation to Trump's dealings in Ukraine and moved too fast for political reasons.

"If the defenders of the Democratic impeachment had not been so obsessed with his 2019 bombing of Ukraine, if they had taken the time to ask more systematically about Trump's behavior throughout his foreign policy, the result of the accusation could having been different, "Bolton writes, according to the excerpts

In the book, Bolton says Trump often tried to pit his staff members against each other, at one point telling Bolton that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson once referred to United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley for a sexist obscenity, an accusation Bolton doubted.

The discordant statements come a day after the Justice Department filed a complaint in federal court to block publication of the book, scheduled for next Tuesday, saying it "has not completed the pre-publication review" and "contains classified information". On Wednesday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the book was "full of classified information, which is inexcusable."

Bolton, known for his aggressive foreign policy, served as a national security adviser from April 2018 to September 2019 when he resigned. Trump said he had called for Bolton's resignation, although Bolton questioned this account. Bolton previously worked in the administrations of Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.

The White House has repeatedly questioned Bolton's credibility. A series of video clips reappeared earlier this year prompted Trump to tweet "GAME OVER!" – Including an interview with Bolton in August 2019 where he seems to have no problems with Trump's foreign policy towards Ukraine or any other nation. The interview apparently contradicted claims in Bolton's book that Trump explicitly told him that he wanted to link military aid to Ukraine with an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden. (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that his communications with Trump did not imply pressure for any investigation.)

Fox News' John Roberts contributed to this report.