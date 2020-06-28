Bolton: Trump's denial of Russian reward intelligence information shows that his "fundamental focus" is not on US security.







"The fact that the president feels compelled to tweet about the news here shows that his fundamental focus is not on the security of our forces, but rather if it seems he was not paying attention. So he says that nobody told me therefore I don't they can blame, "Bolton told CNN's Jake Tapper in" State of the Union. "

The former official added that he believed Trump's motivation for denying a briefing is "because it looks bad if the Russians are paying to kill Americans and we are doing nothing about it."

"So what is the presidential reaction? That is, it is not my responsibility, nobody told me," Bolton said.

Bolton's comments add to a growing list of criticisms that the former Trump adviser has made in recent days. Bolton, the author of a book very critical of Trump and his administration, told Tapper that the president's denial on Sunday "is part of the problem with … Trump's decision-making in the national security space. He just isn't related to the reality you are dealing with. "

"It is about his personal position," he said of Trump, noting that if the intelligence reports are true, this "is one of the most serious issues … that has come up in the Trump administration." Earlier Sunday, Trump said in a cheep that "there have not been many attacks" against US troops by Taliban fighters as their evidence that intelligence, first reported by The New York Times and confirmed by CNN, may be "false." The tweet was a step beyond a statement by the White House on Saturday, which did not deny the validity of the report, but instead said that Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were not informed "about the alleged Russian reward intelligence." CNN previously reported that Russian intelligence officers for GRU military intelligence recently offered money to Taliban militants in Afghanistan as a reward for murdering American or British troops there, according to that source. US intelligence concluded months ago that Russian military intelligence offered rewards amid peace talks, the Times said in its report. Trump received information on the intelligence findings and the White House National Security Council held a meeting on the matter in late March, according to the Times, citing informed officials on the matter. When asked by Tapper if he thought Trump represented a "clear and present danger" to the country, Bolton replied, "I think he is dangerous enough, he shouldn't get a second term." Bolton said last week that he does not plan to vote for Trump or Joe Biden in November. This story has been updated with additional comments from John Bolton on "State of the Union".

CNN's Sarah Westwood contributed to this report.





