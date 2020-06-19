Bolton's book makes clear the dangers of a second Trump term (opinion)

This is entirely consistent with the portrait of a shaky, ill-equipped and self-obsessed president, long susceptible to flattery and manipulation, who has been living in the White House for four years.
But our focus should not be on John Bolton's efforts to rewrite his own history. And sadly, it shouldn't even be about the specific non-presidential incidents described by Bolton in detailed accounts of cabinet members carefully selected by President Trump who, during a normal presidency, would have sparked months of investigations and not just outrage, but action from within the president's own party.
There will be no other evidence of impeachment and there should not be. Not because Trump's actions, including new details in Bolton's book, do not warrant a serious investigation, but because a legislative debate over whether or not an action is impeccable will not help remove Trump from office at this time. And the Republican Senate has no backbone.
We need to go big. All specific observations, accusations, and anecdotes are about one person, Donald Trump, and whether he is in a position to lead the country and the lasting damage it would inflict if he were four years older. And that is the context in which we should talk about this advance.
Imagine what an uncontrolled Trump foreign policy would look like in a second term, without concern for public opinion, criticism, or oversight. Would you be negotiating hotel brand deals in exchange for not criticizing China's human rights conditions with President Xi instead of discussing electoral politics? Americans should never have to deal with that possibility.
Right now, during a global pandemic, recession, and major move to address police brutality and deep racial inequality in the country, outrage at the overdue John Bolton newspaper of his time in the White House feels quite disconnected from the challenges that Americans face every day.
It would take decades for the United States to recover from a second Trump term. It would take more than undoing the damage to our global relationships. It would mean healing our wounded democracy, restoring our ability to conduct free and fair elections, restoring our security and economic prosperity.
That is much bigger than John Bolton's clumsy self-reproach problem. It's about what kind of country we will be left with once Donald Trump is finally out of the office.