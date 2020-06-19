This is entirely consistent with the portrait of a shaky, ill-equipped and self-obsessed president, long susceptible to flattery and manipulation, who has been living in the White House for four years.

After all, President Trump encouraged China to investigate the Biden family in a White House public statement. And that wasn't even so surprising, given that it happened during a impeachment investigation focused on his threat to stop military assistance to Ukraine unless an investigation was launched into his political opponent.

And he has never shown true compassion for human suffering, choosing to detain separated immigrant family members on the nation's southern border in inhuman facilities.

Bolton's book is being touted with great fanfare at a time when several of his former colleagues on the national security team have already spoken about the president's instability, the election-driven national security strategy, and the generally alarming behavior with great detail.

Bolton is not a game-changing hero. The man sat in his eyewitness testimonies of the President of the United States asking for political help from a foreign power during a political trial. He held back on his view that Russian President Vladimir Putin may interpret Trump as a violin and on the details of Trump's promise to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he would take over a Turkish company under investigation from the Southern District of New York.

He did not even previously share that President Trump winked and winked at the Xi regime's decision to build concentration camps.

Bolton is a patriot suitor who steals money from him. And the other flattering members of Trump's inner circle, such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, were apparently puzzled behind the scenes by Trump's behavior, but saw no option but to try to implement Trump's policies, from building border walls and cage the children until the diplomats are removed. your posts and looking away.

But our focus should not be on John Bolton's efforts to rewrite his own history. And sadly, it shouldn't even be about the specific non-presidential incidents described by Bolton in detailed accounts of cabinet members carefully selected by President Trump who, during a normal presidency, would have sparked months of investigations and not just outrage, but action from within the president's own party.

There will be no other evidence of impeachment and there should not be. Not because Trump's actions, including new details in Bolton's book, do not warrant a serious investigation, but because a legislative debate over whether or not an action is impeccable will not help remove Trump from office at this time. And the Republican Senate has no backbone.

We need to go big. All specific observations, accusations, and anecdotes are about one person, Donald Trump, and whether he is in a position to lead the country and the lasting damage it would inflict if he were four years older. And that is the context in which we should talk about this advance.

A line in Bolton's book sums it up quite clearly: "The Trump presidency is not based on philosophy, grand strategy, or politics. It is based on Trump."

Imagine what an uncontrolled Trump foreign policy would look like in a second term, without concern for public opinion, criticism, or oversight. Would you be negotiating hotel brand deals in exchange for not criticizing China's human rights conditions with President Xi instead of discussing electoral politics? Americans should never have to deal with that possibility.

Right now, during a global pandemic, recession, and major move to address police brutality and deep racial inequality in the country, outrage at the overdue John Bolton newspaper of his time in the White House feels quite disconnected from the challenges that Americans face every day.

But even at this point, we must highlight the risks and risks of reelecting a man who has been described by the person he personally chose to lead his national security team as "erratic" and "incredibly uninformed."

It would take decades for the United States to recover from a second Trump term. It would take more than undoing the damage to our global relationships. It would mean healing our wounded democracy, restoring our ability to conduct free and fair elections, restoring our security and economic prosperity.

That is much bigger than John Bolton's clumsy self-reproach problem. It's about what kind of country we will be left with once Donald Trump is finally out of the office.