Bolton's memoirs discuss the plot to replace Pence, the invasion & # 39; cool & # 39; from Venezuela and more

Fox News has obtained the 592-page upcoming memoir from former national security adviser John Bolton, "The Room Where It Happened," and the manuscript contains several previously unreported claims of intrigue and realpolitik among key administration figures, past and present.

The Wall Street Journal published an excerpt from the book on Wednesday, and The New York Times and The Washington Post wrote stories that revealed some details. Among the main revelations were that Bolton accused President Trump of regularly giving "personal favors to dictators he liked," supported the idea of ​​more concentration camps in China, and asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him in the elections. 2020 by buying more American farm produce. goods.

Apparently, Trump also did not know that Britain is a nuclear power and asked if Finland is part of Russia, according to Bolton, who claims that during Trump's 2018 meeting with North Korean leader, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo He handed Bolton a note saying that Trump "is so full of shit."

A source close to Pompeo told Fox News on Wednesday night: "Bolton is about selling books, not telling the truth." The source added that Pompeo is not a note pin, and suggested that Bolton should prove his claim by producing the alleged note. .

The president, meanwhile, downloaded Bolton in an exclusive interview with Fox News' "Hannity" on Wednesday night. And, in a series of tweets early Thursday, Trump called Bolton "Wacko," "silly," and "bored and unhappy fool who just wanted to go to war." Noting that the New York Times had described Bolton's book as "extremely tedious," Trump added: "President Bush also fired him. Bolton is incompetent!"

The Justice Department is seeking an emergency order preventing the publication of Bolton's book, saying that Bolton had deliberately omitted the necessary classification review process and that his manuscript still contains classified information.

Bolton served as a national security adviser from April 2018 to September 2019 and was a United Nations ambassador to the George W. Bush administration. The following are selected portions of Bolton's manuscript that shed additional light on his various publicized claims, as well as those making new allegations.

Replacing Pence with Nikki Haley

On the way to al-Asad Air Base in Iraq on a secret flight in late 2018, Bolton writes, Trump "raised the widespread political rumor that he would throw (Vice President Mike) Pence off the ticket in 2020 and flee instead. with (then-US) UN Ambassador Nikki) Haley, asking what I thought. "

The conventional wisdom in the White House prone to gossip, Bolton states in the book, was that "Ivanka (Trump) and (Jared) Kushner favored this approach, which was related to Haley's departure from her post as UN Ambassador in December 2018, thus allowing him to do a little politics across the country before being named for the ticket in 2020. "

The calculation was that Haley could propel Trump among disaffected female voters, at the possible cost of losing partial evangelicals to Pence, according to Bolton.

"I explained that it was a bad idea to get rid of someone loyal," Bolton writes.

In a separate episode, Bolton says, Trump offered a striking anecdote involving then Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

While waiting in the Oval Office for a call from the President of France, Bolton states: "Trump criticized Tillerson and how much he disliked him, recalling a dinner with Tillerson and Haley. Haley, Trump said, had some disagreement with Tillerson, who responded, & # 39; Don't ever talk to me like that again. Before Haley could say anything, Tillerson said, "You're just an idiot, and never forget that."

Bolton, however, writes that he suspected Trump was not telling the truth.

"In most Administrations, that would have caused Tillerson to be fired, so I was wondering if he ever said so," says Bolton. "And if he didn't, why did Trump say yes?"

Bolton adds in the memoirs that Kushner later told him that Trump thought he had done a "great job" after that episode, which for Bolton "meant that my fourth day at work would probably end."

Invasion & # 39; cool & # 39; from Venezuela

The memoirs describe the frustration of John Kelly, who served as Trump's chief of staff, over the president's push to revoke former CIA chief John Brennan's security clearance in late 2018. At the time, the White House He accused Brennan, an anti Trump political commentator had been "taking advantage" of the authorization to make "wild outbursts" and claims against the Trump administration in the media.

Kelly told Bolton she had a "discussion" with Trump, saying it was "not presidential" to revoke Brennan's security clearance, according to Bolton. Kelly also told Bolton that it was "Nixonian" behavior.

Bolton writes: "Has there ever been a presidency like this?" Kelly asked me, and I assured her there was not … I thought there was a case against Brennan for politicizing the CIA, but Trump had obscured it by the blatant political approach he took. It would only worsen if there were more warrants lifted. "

In an "emotional" moment, Bolton continues, Kelly produced "a photo of her son, killed in Afghanistan in 2010".

"Trump had referred to him earlier that day, telling Kelly: 'You suffered the worst'," Bolton continues. "Since Trump looked down on the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq at the time, he had apparently hinted that Kelly's son had died unnecessarily. & # 39; Trump doesn't care what happens to these guys, & # 39; he said. Kelly. He said it would be "great" to invade Venezuela. "

Bolton describes the conversation as Kelly "expressing his frustrations" and says he largely agreed with Kelly.

Kelly, a retired four-star Marine Corps general, publicly argued with Trump earlier this year when he defended Alexander Vindman, a key witness in impeachment.

“When I was done with John Kelly, which I couldn't do fast enough, he knew very well that he was very crazy. Being Chief of Staff was not for him, "Trump tweeted in response." He came in with a bang, came out with a moan, but like so many Xs, he misses the action and just can't shut up, which actually has a military obligation. and legal to do. "

& # 39; GAME OVER & # 39 ;, DECLARES TRUMP, AS A SURFACE OF VIDEOS BOLTON-SCHIFF

"Impressive" talks in China

On several occasions, Trump lost faith in Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin amid China's trade negotiations with President Xi Jinping, according to Bolton's book.

"Mnuchin constantly worried about how this or that hacking or other cybercrime charge would have a negative effect on trade negotiations, which Trump sometimes bought and sometimes did not," Bolton writes. "At one point, he said to Mnuchin, 'Steve, the Chinese see fear in your eyes. That's why I don't want you to negotiate with them.'

Elsewhere in the manuscript, Bolton accuses the president of requesting foreign electoral aid during a June 29, 2019 meeting with Xi in Osaka, Japan.

"Xi told Trump that the relationship between the United States and China was the most important in the world. He said that some (unidentified) American political figures were making wrong judgments by calling for a new Cold War with China," Bolton writes. "I don't know if Xi intended to touch the Democrats or some of us sitting on the American side of the table, but Trump immediately assumed that Xi was referring to the Democrats."

It was then that, according to Bolton, the conversation took a disturbing turn.

"Trump then, astonishingly, directed the conversation toward the upcoming United States presidential election, alluding to China's economic capacity and pleading with Xi to make sure he won," Bolton writes. "He emphasized the importance of farmers and increased Chinese soy and wheat purchases in the election result. He would print Trump's exact words, but the pre-government review process has decided otherwise."

The president then urged China to "buy as many American agricultural products as he can," Bolton says, and "Xi agreed that we should restart the trade talks, greeting the Trump concession that there would be no new tariffs and agreeing that the two negotiating teams should resume discussions on agricultural products as a priority. "

Bolton also writes: "Xi had explained to Trump why he was basically building concentration camps in Xinjiang. According to our interpreter, Trump said that Xi should continue with the construction of the camps, which Trump thought was exactly what he should do. " Senior Asia Security Council member Matthew Pottinger told me that Trump said something very similar during his trip to China in November 2017. "

Contrary to his public image of being tough on China, Bolton claims the president was respectful to Xi.

"There were no winners in the trade war, Xi said, so we should remove the current tariffs, or at least agree that there would be no new tariffs," the book says. "I was afraid at the time that Trump was simply saying yes to everything Xi had presented. He was close, unilaterally offering that US tariffs would remain at 10 percent instead of rising to 25 percent as he had threatened. In return, Trump simply asked for some increases in purchases of agricultural products (to help with the critical vote of the agricultural state. If that could be agreed, all tariffs would be reduced. Intellectual property was left to resolve at some unspecified time … It was amazing."

Sale of the & # 39; Brooklyn Bridge & # 39; from North Korea

Bolton's eyewitness account of Trump's diplomacy in North Korea, including his summit with the country, paints a mixed picture, sometimes offering relentless criticism of the president's political motivations, while sometimes crediting his mistrust of dictator Kim Jong Un.

On May 25, 2019, a journalist asked Bolton if North Korea's recent short-range missile launches violated Security Council resolutions, placing him in an "awkward position," he writes.

Bolton "knew very well that they did, after having helped write the first two, Resolutions 1695 and 1718, when I was the United States Ambassador to the UN," says the book, adding that "he was unwilling to ignore "those resolutions. At the same time, "it was entirely possible that the releases violated resolutions without violating Kim's promise to Trump, which involved only ICBM launches. It was equally true that Trump seemed foolish for not understanding that Kim had, in effect, sold him "The Brooklyn Bridge with that promise, but we could never shake Trump's faith that he had accomplished a coup."

At the press conference, Bolton replied that there was "no doubt" of a violation: "The UN resolution prohibits the launching of ballistic missiles."

Trump then fired a tweet that upset Bolton: "North Korea fired some small arms, which upset some of my people and others, but not me. I am confident that President Kim will keep his promise and he also smiled when he called. Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ person, and worse. Maybe that's sending me a signal?

And, during Trump's meeting with Kim Jong Un, Bolton writes: Pompeo "passed me his notebook, in which he had written," It's so full of shit. "I agreed. Kim promised there would be no more nuclear tests and that his nuclear program would be irreversibly dismantled. "

Fox News had confirmed that Bolton was referring to Trump as the person who was "so full of s – t".

However, the president occasionally had flashes of insight, according to Bolton.

"After the meeting, Trump (said) he was prepared to sign a substance-free statement, hold his press conference to declare victory, and then leave town." – Memories of John Bolton

"When Pompeo told Trump that North Korea wanted & # 39; security assurances & # 39; before denuclearization, Trump replied: & # 39; This & # 39; confidence-building & # 39; is honest, & # 39; the smartest thing he'd said in Pyongyang in months, "the book says, noting that Pompeo added:" It's all an effort to weaken sanctions, a standard delaying tactic, "which was correct. "

The memoirs continue: "This is an advertising exercise," said Trump, which is how he saw the entire summit. Kelly told me as Trump met with the staff of the US embassy. USA In Singapore, "the psychology here is that Trump wants to go out to avoid Kim Jong Un." I agreed and hoped that we could avoid major concessions. After the meeting, Trump told (Sarah) Sanders, Kelly, and me that he was ready to sign a substance-free statement, have his press conference to declare victory, and then leave town. "

According to the book, Trump said the summit would be a "success no matter what," adding: "We just have to impose more sanctions, including on China for opening the border. Kim is full of sh–, we have three hundred more sanctions than we can impose Friday. "

Bolton writes that this development "brought logistics back to chaos (not that they had been in order since we left Canada), but Kelly and I said we would contact him with options later that day."

& # 39; Negligence by impeachment & # 39;

As excerpts from Bolton's manuscript began leaking on Wednesday, Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, who led the Democrats' impeachment effort, slammed Bolton in no uncertain terms.

"Bolton staff were asked to testify before the House about Trump's abuses, and he did," Schiff tweeted. "They had a lot to lose and showed real courage. When Bolton was asked, he refused and said he would sue if he is quoted. Instead, he saved it for a book. Bolton may be an author, but he is not a patriot."

Democrats were also upset with Bolton during impeachment proceedings, saying he had even declined to file an affidavit at the Senate trial for unclear reasons. Republicans noted that Democrats abandoned their attempt to demand Bolton's testimony, apparently to push the proceedings for political reasons, an assessment Bolton states in his book.

From the "very beginning of proceedings in the House of Representatives," Bolton writes, "advocates of accusing Trump on the Ukraine issue were negligently impeachment. They seemed governed more by their own political imperatives to move quickly to vote on impeachment articles to avoid interfering with the Democratic presidential nomination schedule by completing a thorough investigation. "

If the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives had not focused "exclusively" on Ukraine, Bolton wrote, they could have investigated "the broader pattern of their behavior, including their lobbying campaigns involving Halkbank, ZTE and Huawei, among others. "

Such an approach, Bolton reflects, could have led to a "greater opportunity to persuade others that 'crimes and misdemeanors' have been perpetrated. In fact, I find it difficult to identify any major Trump decisions during my tenure that was not prompted by reelection calculations. "

Although Democrats were concerned about his decision not to testify, Bolton says they were missing the forest for the trees.

"If a majority in the Senate had agreed to call witnesses and testified, I am convinced, given the environment that existed then due to the impeachment of impeachment in the House of Representatives, it would not have made a significant difference in the Senate outcome Bolton writes.

The Ukrainian crisis: "They tried to screw me"

Still, Bolton's book devotes substantial consideration to Ukraine, and the president's dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that led to his removal.

On March 25, 2019, Trump called Bolton to the Oval Office, but Bolton says he found the president sitting in a small dining room alongside personal attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow. Giuliani was "the source of the stories about (then-Ukrainian Ambassador Marie) Yovanovitch," whom Giuliani said was "being protected" by George Kent, another State Department official. Trump ordered Yovanovitch fired at the meeting, according to the book.

Speaking to Bolton, Pompeo "protested that Giuliani's accusations were simply not true and said he would call Trump," who had complained that the diplomat was "talking badly" to us, according to the reports.

Despite their testimony, emails show YOVANOVITCH MET BURISMA REP

On April 23, Trump and then-Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney were in the Oval Office on the phone with Giuliani. Yovanovich, Giuliani told Trump, "had spoken to President-elect Zelensky to tell him that Trump himself wanted certain investigations by Ukrainian prosecutors to be stopped."

Bolton writes that Giuliani offered "no evidence" about the call for the allegations, which included that Yovanovitch was "protecting Hillary Clinton" because his campaign could be under investigation in Ukraine – "and there was some connection to Joe Biden's son, Hunter. Too. "

Trump said he could not believe Pompeo had not yet fired the diplomat, and reiterated that Zelensky should know that Yovanovitch did not speak for the administration, according to the book.

By May 22, after heading to the Connecticut Coast Guard Academy graduation ceremony, Trump made it clear that he had had enough, Bolton writes.

"I don't want to have anything to do with Ukraine," Trump said. "They attacked me. I don't understand why. Ask (the lawyer) Joe diGenova, he knows everything. They tried to screw me. They are corrupt. – with them."

WSJ: READING AN EXCERPT FROM BOLTON'S BOOK

Trump's comments, Bolton says, refer to what Trump saw as the Clinton campaign's efforts, "aided by Hunter Biden, to harm Trump in 2016 and 2020." When (US diplomat Kurt) Volker tried to say something, Trump replied, "I don't give a shit …". When another official intervened saying "we couldn't allow a failed state, presumably a Ukraine where the effective government had collapsed," Trump replied, "Talk to Rudy and Joe … I want the f-king DNC server."

Bolton writes: "I was struck by the simple mentality of pushing for a Trump-Zelensky face-to-face meeting where 'Giuliani's problems' could be solved, an approach that Mulvaney seemed to share from his frequent meetings with ( Gordon) Sondland told (the NSC official) Fiona Hill to take the whole thing to the White House Council office; she accurately quoted me saying, "I am not part of any drug business that Sondland and Mulvaney They're preparing. "I thought the whole thing was bad policy, legally questionable, and unacceptable as presidential behavior. Was it a factor in my subsequent resignation? Yes, but as one of the many 'straws' that contributed to my departure ".

Hill, a former White House expert in Russia, testified in Trump's impeachment proceedings that Bolton distanced himself from the effort to take advantage of Ukrainian investigations in exchange for a White House meeting, warning that Giuliani was a "hand grenade" that was "going to blow everyone up," according to the transcripts.

On August 20, Trump "said he was not in favor of sending (Ukraine) anything until all Russian investigative materials related to Clinton and Biden were released," Bolton writes. "That could take years, so there didn't seem to be much chance that military aid would proceed."

"When, in 1992, Bush 41 supporters suggested that he ask foreign governments for help in their failed campaign against Bill Clinton, Bush and Jim Baker completely rejected the idea. Trump did exactly the opposite," Bolton concludes.

Bolton's critics, however, argue that the story cuts both ways. The White House has repeatedly questioned Bolton's credibility based on his previous statements, and Sean Davis of The Federalist he pointed Bolton presented false narratives in the run-up to the Iraq war in 2003.

A series of video clips reappeared earlier this year prompted Trump to tweet "GAME OVER!" – Including an interview with Bolton in August 2019 where he seems to have no problems with Trump's foreign policy towards Ukraine or any other nation. The interview apparently contradicted claims in Bolton's book that Trump explicitly told him that he wanted to link military aid to Ukraine with an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden. (Zelensky has said that his communications with Trump did not imply pressure for any investigation.)

& # 39; Adult Axis & # 39;

Bolton begins the memoirs by dismissing "Washington's conventional wisdom about Trump's trajectory," saying that it is largely "wrong" and "intellectually lazy" to conclude, as many have done, that the "axis of adults" kept the President under control during his first fifteen months in office.

That overall picture is "simplistic," writes Bolton. In fact, the "hub of adults in many ways caused lasting problems not because they successfully succeeded Trump … but because they did the exact opposite. They did not do enough to establish order, and what they did was so transparently selfish and so publicly dismissive of many of Trump's very clear goals (be they worthy or unworthy) that they fed into Trump's already suspicious mindset, making it difficult for those who later came to have legitimate policy exchanges with the President. "

Because his "adult hub" performed so poorly, Trump "questioned the motives of the people, saw conspiracies behind the rocks, and remained incredibly uninformed on how to run the White House, let alone the huge federal government," he says. Bolton. The President began to rely heavily on "instinct" and "foreign relations with other leaders" and, as a result, "hopelessly ruined" his transition and "opened more than a year" in office.

Bolton claims that many key Trump aides would tend to describe life in the White House as the human existence of the philosopher Thomas Hobbes described: "lonely, poor, unpleasant, brutal, and short."

"My goal was not to get a membership card, but to get a driver's license," writes Bolton. "That thought was not common at the Trump White House. On early visits to the West Wing, the differences between this president and the previous ones he had served were striking. What happened one day on a particular issue was often it seemed little to what happened ". the next day, or the next day. Few seemed to notice, care, or have any interest in fixing it. And it wasn't going to get much better, which I came to a depressing but inevitable conclusion only after I joined. the administration."

Throughout the memoirs, Bolton raises several concerns about daily operations at the White House. Por ejemplo, Trump presidió "reuniones semanales" que "se parecían más a las peleas de comida de la universidad que a la toma cuidadosa de decisiones", escribe Bolton. "Después de estas sesiones, si hubiera creído en el yoga, probablemente podría haber usado algunas".

"Trump generalmente solo tenía dos sesiones informativas de inteligencia por semana, y en la mayoría de ellas, habló con mayor amplitud que los informantes, a menudo sobre asuntos completamente ajenos a los temas en cuestión", agrega Bolton.

Y, el día que el entonces secretario de Defensa, Jim Mattis, renunció, Trump le dijo a Bolton en la Oficina Oval: "Se va … Realmente nunca me gustó".

A principios de este mes, Mattis distorsionó al presidente en una declaración publicada en The Atlantic, instando a los estadounidenses a "rechazar y responsabilizar a aquellos en el cargo que se burlarían de nuestra Constitución".

Trump emitió su propia condenación en Twitter horas después, señalando que el entonces presidente Obama eliminó a Mattis como jefe del Comando Central de los EE. USA En 2013.

"Probablemente, lo único que Barack Obama y yo tenemos en común es que ambos tuvimos el honor de despedir a Jim Mattis, el general más sobrevalorado del mundo", Trump escribió "Pedí su carta de renuncia y me sentí muy bien al respecto. Su apodo era 'Chaos', que no me gustó, y lo cambié a 'Mad Dog'. Su fuerza principal no era militar, sino relaciones públicas personales. Le di una nueva vida, cosas que hacer y batallas para ganar, pero rara vez "traía a casa el tocino". No me gustaba su estilo de "liderazgo" o mucho más sobre él, y muchos otros están de acuerdo. ¡Me alegro de que se haya ido! "

Intriga de fuga

El 9 de septiembre de 2019, Trump le dijo a Bolton en la Oficina Oval que la cobertura de prensa sobre la reunión cancelada de Camp David con líderes talibanes y afganos era injusta, según las memorias.

Días antes, Trump tuiteó que había cancelado las reuniones secretas planeadas después de que los talibanes se atribuyeran la responsabilidad de un coche bomba que mató a un soldado estadounidense, un soldado rumano y 10 civiles en Kabul a principios de esa semana.

"Sin que lo supieran casi todos, los principales líderes talibanes y, por separado, el presidente de Afganistán, se reunirían conmigo en secreto en Camp David el domingo", tuiteó Trump. "Estaban viniendo a los Estados Unidos esta noche. Desafortunadamente, para construir una influencia falsa, admitieron un ataque en Kabul que mató a uno de nuestros grandes grandes soldados y a otras 11 personas. Inmediatamente cancelé (sic) la reunión y llamé fuera de las negociaciones de paz. ¿Qué clase de gente mataría a tantos para aparentemente fortalecer su posición de negociación?

Bolton's memoir charges that Trump's tweets were making him look bad — but that the president sought to blame others.

"He was furious he was being portrayed as a fool, not that he put it that way," Bolton writes. "He said, 'A lot of people don't like you. They say you're a leaker and not a team player.' I wasn't about to let that go. I said I'd been subject to a campaign of negative leaks against me over the past several months, which I would be happy to describe in detail, and I'd also be happy to tell him who I thought the leaks were coming from. (Mostly, I believed the leaks were being directed by Pompeo and Mulvaney.)"

Bolton said he told Trump that there were no "favorable stories" about Bolton in the New York Times or Washington Post, which "often revealed who was doing the leaking."

Separately, Bolton confirms reports that Trump didn't want notes taken from his private conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland in July 2018. That summit attracted international scrutiny, as Trump suggested Russia might be right — and U.S. intelligence might be wrong — about Russian election interference efforts.

"In fact, the US interpreter told Fiona Hill and Joe Wang later that Putin had talked for 90 percent of the time (excluding translation); she also said Trump had told her not to take any notes, so she could only debrief us from her unaided memory," Bolton writes. "It was clear, said Trump, that Putin 'wants out' of Syria, and that he liked Netanyahu. Trump also said Putin didn't seem to care much one way or the other about our leaving the Iran nuclear deal, although he did say Russia would stay in." Trump told Putin he had 'no choice' but to be 'tough' on China."

Trump responds

Trump lashed out at Bolton in an exclusive interview on "Hannity" on Wednesday night, saying Bolton "broke the law" by writing a forthcoming book about his time in the Trump administration.

"He was a washed-up guy," Trump told host Sean Hannity, referring to Bolton. "No pudo ser confirmado por el Senado. Así que le di un puesto no confirmado por el Senado. Podría ponerlo allí, ver cómo trabajamos. Y no estaba muy enamorado".

TRUMP HACE COMENTARIOS SORPRENDENTES SOBRE LA CONTROVERSIA DE KAEPERNICK

Hannity had asked Trump to respond to a claim in "The Room Where it Happened," that the president asked Xi for assistance with Trump's reelection campaign during the G-20 summit in June 2019.

"Well, first of all," Trump responded, "nobody has been tougher on Russia or China than I have. Nobody even close. China's paying us billions of dollars a year. They never gave us 10 cents (before), and (Joe) Biden's son walked away with a billion and a half dollars to manage, making hundreds of thousands and millions of dollars on it.

"So nobody has been tough on China, and nobody has been tough with Russia, like I have. And that's that's in the record books. And it's not even close. The last administration did nothing on either."

Más adelante en la entrevista, Trump criticó a Bolton por su defensa de la invasión de Irak en 2003.

"Se fue al Medio Oriente", dijo el presidente. "Fue uno de los grandes artilleros de 'Vayamos a Irak', y eso no funcionó demasiado bien". Trump agregó que le había preguntado a Bolton alrededor de un mes después de su último mandato como asesor de seguridad nacional, "¿Qué piensas? ¿Crees que cometiste un error allí?"

"No, no lo creo", dijo Trump, respondió Bolton, a lo que el presidente dijo que respondió: "Explique eso".

"Él violó la ley, muy simple", repitió Trump. "Quiero decir, tanto como va a estar en quiebra. Esto está altamente clasificado. Esa es la etapa más alta. Es información altamente clasificada y no tenía aprobación. Eso salió ahora muy fuerte y muy fuerte".

Fox News' Rich Edsen contributed to this report.