Bolton's spokeswoman denies the report that she will vote for Biden, says she will not vote for any major candidate

A spokeswoman for John Bolton denied a report Sunday, alleging that the former national security adviser will cast his presidential vote for Joe Biden on election day, but said he will not vote for President Trump, either.

The UK Telegraph reported, as part of an interview, that Bolton, also a former United States ambassador to the United Nations, "says he intends to vote for Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate."

However, on Sunday night, Bolton's spokeswoman, Sarah Tinsley. saying CNN and others, "This statement is incorrect. The ambassador never said he planned to vote for Joe Biden." She continued: "He will not vote for Biden or Trump."

"In 2016, I voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton," Bolton told the Telegraph. "Now, having seen this president up close, I cannot do this again. My concern is for the country and he does not represent the Republican cause that I want to support."

Bolton's memoirs are officially released Tuesday after surviving a security review and a legal challenge from the Justice Department.

On Saturday, a federal judge ruled that Simon & Schuster could publish the book despite the Trump administration's claim that it compromised national security. "The room where it happened" was originally scheduled for March, but was delayed twice when the manuscript was reviewed by the White House.

Bolton's legal team has said that he spent months addressing White House concerns about classified information and that Bolton had been assured in late April by the official he was working with that the manuscript no longer contained such material.

The 577-page book painted an unvarnished portrait of Trump and his administration. Bolton wrote that Trump "pleaded" with China's Xi Jinping during a 2019 summit to aid his reelection prospects and that political calculations drove Trump's foreign policy.

On Thursday, Trump called the book a "compilation of lies and made-up stories" with the intention of making it look bad. He tweeted that Bolton was only trying to get revenge for being fired "like the sick puppy he is!"

Madeleine Rivera and The Fox News Associated Press contributed to this report.