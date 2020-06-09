Bon Appétit editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport resigns after brown-faced photo sparks anger







Last week, after Rapoport wrote a post for the Bon Appétit website about protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, food writer Korsha Wilson took to Twitter and accused the company of gas-lit women of color. On Monday, many more accusations surfaced online, prompted in part by a 2013 Instagram photo of Rapoport with a dark face for Halloween.

At the end of a day where the food media world had been filled with discussions about the magazine's culture and the inclusion or lack of diverse voices in the industry, several Bon Appétit staff members had publicly said they would stop appear in the magazine's popular videos until changes were made or published that had called for his resignation.

On Monday night, Rapoport announced his resignation. "I resign as editor-in-chief of Bon Appétit to reflect on the work I must do as a human being and allow Bon Appétit to get to a better place," Rapoport posted on his Instagram.

The controversy draws new attention to the problem of representation in the food media. And it will also be a blow to the magazine and Condé Nast, who had recently seen Bon Appétit as a surprise success story, especially with the younger audience that magazines are desperate for.

Last month, Bon Appétit won four awards at the American Society of Magazine Editors' National Magazine Awards, which include overall excellence for service and lifestyle. Beyond the print magazine, the brand has developed a successful YouTube channel. "As a global media company, Condé Nast is dedicated to creating a diverse, inclusive and fair workplace. We have a zero tolerance policy towards discrimination and harassment in any form. Accordingly, we do everything we can to ensure that employees are paid fairly, according to their roles and experience, across the company. We take the well-being of our employees very seriously and prioritize a people-based approach to our culture, "said the director of communications by Condé Nast, Joe Libonati. Among the magazine's employees who called Rapoport was assistant food editor Sohla El-Waylly. In a story on his Instagram on Monday, El-Waylly said he is only making $ 50,000 and said that only white editors were paid to appear in the magazine's videos, while he did not despite the growing presence. in the videos and a number of fans. Bon Appétit contributor Priya Krishna retweeted Rapoport's Instagram post with a dark face and wrote: "This is screwed up, plain and simple. It deletes the work that BIPOC has been doing for a long time, behind the scenes. I plan to do everything in my power." to hold the EIC and systems that delay actions like this accountable. " Senior food editor Molly Baz, a star of the YouTube channel, said in an Instagram story that she will not appear in videos until the company guarantees equal pay. Alex Lau, a former staff photographer, tweeted One of the reasons Bon Appétit left was a lack of support for people of color and a problem for the leadership to hear about representation issues. Condé Nast appointed Rapoport editor-in-chief of Bon Appétit in 2010. He was previously a style editor at GQ and had been working at the magazine conglomerate since 2000. Rapoport did not respond to a request for comment. Correction: An earlier version of this story mistakenly attributed Claire Saffitz a quote that was not her own.





