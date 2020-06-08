Bonnie Pointer, founding member of The Pointer Sisters, dead at 69

She was 69 years old.

"Our family is devastated, on behalf of my brothers and myself and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time," Anita Pointer said in a statement to CNN.

"Bonnie was my best friend and we talk every day," she continued. "We never had a fight in our lives. I miss her already and will see her again someday."

Bonnie Pointer died of cardiac arrest, according to her publicist, Roger Neal.