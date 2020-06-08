Bonnie Pointer, founding member of The Pointer Sisters, dead at 69

She was 69 years old.
"Our family is devastated, on behalf of my brothers and myself and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time," Anita Pointer said in a statement to CNN.
"Bonnie was my best friend and we talk every day," she continued. "We never had a fight in our lives. I miss her already and will see her again someday."
Bonnie Pointer died of cardiac arrest, according to her publicist, Roger Neal.
The four Pointer sisters began singing together more than 50 years ago at their hometown church in Oakland, California, where their father ministered. Bonnie Pointer and her younger sister June began singing together professionally in 1969. They later recruited older sisters Anita and Ruth to join them, before releasing their first album together in 1973.
The group won their first Grammy Award for their crossover success, "Fairytale", in 1974. Bonnie Pointer recorded five albums with her sisters before pursuing a solo career. She signed with Motown and achieved her greatest solo success with the 1978 disco song "Heaven Must Have Send You".
Pointer released three albums with Motown before moving a bit out of the spotlight, though it was still featured periodically over the years.
In her statement, Anita Pointer credited Bonnie for the success of her musical family.
"The Pointer Sisters would never have happened if it hadn't been for Bonnie," he said.