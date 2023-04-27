Ten urdu literary books released.

• Felicitation and Faqr- e – Urdu, and Sitara – e – Urdu awards presentation.

• State Level Id Milap mushaira

Rayachoti news: According to Annamaiah District, Rayachoti news reporter, in Rayachoti, at Kayanat e Adab, on 25-04-2023, ten Urdu literary books, felicitation, award presentation, and id Milap mushaira grandly took place.

Aleem Saba Navedi’s 10 books released by BAZM E SAQI E SUKHAN ON 25/04 /2023

Baba – e – Urdu Aleem Saba Navedi’s eight urdu literary books, which have been published recently, have been released under the society of Bazm – e – Saqi –e – Sukhan, the function took place on Tuesday,25th April 2023, at Kainat e Adab, Prof. Sattar Sahir, the Sadr of the process delivered that the author of the presented so many enthusiastic research work and critic to the Urdu world, then he felt that why this kind of author (who has released more than a hundred books and get famous throughout India and Pakistan) won’t get honored Doctorate by the Universities. However, his literary works have been taken into research; the author of the book expressed his memorable and valuable thoughts and said it took a long time to give an academic message to a new generation. The books were released, Meri Gazalen by Prof. Satar Sahir, Junubi Hind me Taraqi pasand Tahareek by Mahmood Sahid, Dakan ka adapt manzar Nama by Dr. Zaheer Danish, Aleem Saba Navedi ke Fikr o fun ka Mutala’ by Dr. Farooq basha, Urdu Shairi me Haiti tajrube by Dr. Sayed Vasiulla Bakhtiari Umri, Anwar e Madina by Dr. Naqiulla Khan, Navabane Karnatak by Sattar Sahir, Aurange Fikr by Dr. Imam Khasim, Tamil Nadu me neath goe by Aslam Sada Amiri, Tariq e aulia e Tamil Nadu by Shahid Madrasi.

A felicitation function took place; Fakhr e Urdu Awards were presented to Aleem Saba Navedi and Aslam Sada Amiri by Bazm – e – Saqi –e – Sukhan Rayachoti, for their splendid and spectacular endeavor to promote and popularize Urdu, and six Sitara e Urdu was presented to Prof. Sattar Sahir, Mahmood Shahid, Dr. Sayed Vasiulla bakhtiyari Umri, Dr. Imam Khasim, Shahid Madrasi, Sattar Faizi, by Tamil Nadu Urdu Publications for their marvelous performance in Urdu literary and teaching field.

• State-Level Eid Milap mushaira



State Level Id Milap Mushaira begin at 9 pm, Sadr of Mushaira Prof. Sattar Sahir posed that nowadays, these kind of mushairas are necessary to develop language for our new generation; the announce Sattar faizi handled in his spectacular manner, Mahmood Shahid, Khaleel Khan Khaleel, Sattar faizi, Prof Sattar Sahir, Dr. Vasiulla Bakhtiari, Dr. Zaheer Danish, Dr. Imam Qasim Saqi, Dr. Naqiulla Khan, Maqbool ahamed Maqbool, Dr. Khaja peer, Shahid Madrasi, Imtiazi Ahamed Imtiazi(Vaniyambadi), Gulzar Ahamed Kashif, Ismail Fouz Karnooli, Aleem Saba Naveedi Chennai, Aslam Sada amiri, poets were participated and presented their creative thoughts.

The mushaira ended with the Vote of thanks by Munshi Rahamatulla Umri.