Booker Award nominee arrested while protesting in Zimbabwe

Author Tsitsi Dangarembga, nominated for this year's prestigious Booker Prize, was arrested Friday in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, while protesting against the government.

Dangarembga, 61, and another protester were taken to a police vehicle with their posters, according to the BBC.

The Zimbabwean government has banned the protests apparently due to COVID-19, as opposition parties and civil society organizations protested "against alleged government corruption and a deepening economic crisis with inflation of more than 700%, "reports the BBC.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa accused the opposition of exploiting the country's economic challenges to topple his government.

Dangarembga carried banners calling for reforms and the release of the prominent investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, and while in custody, tweeted: "Maybe I can't tweet for a while."

The day before his arrest, Dangarembga had protested against the government before the BBC saying: “All sectors are disintegrating. Health, education, economy. I am concerned about my safety. It would be naive not to be because we have a very repressive regime and we know that they will most likely deploy against the people.

"This is one of the complaints that people have, that the security forces, the security service is often deployed against the people, rather than deployed for the protection of the people," he continued.