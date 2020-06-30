Booking.com wins a key trademark case in the Supreme Court

It is a key victory that could have side effects for companies on the Internet.

The 8-1 court decision held that adding ".com" to a generic word can make the entire combination eligible for trademark protection.

"We have no reason to deny Booking.com the same benefits that Congress granted to other brands that qualify as non-generic," wrote Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the majority opinion.

Booking.com had requested to register its name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. But the office initially denied registration, arguing that generic names are not eligible for trademark protection.