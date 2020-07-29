Border agents arrest 19 when a panga boat lands on the beach in southern California

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested 19 people in connection with the alleged human trafficking in southern California early Tuesday morning when a panga boat landed on a beach near San Clemente.

The 17 passengers, all Mexican citizens. They rushed to a waiting car near Calafia Beach, south of Los Angeles, and were intercepted by border agents who saw the boat, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Service said, according to the Orange County Register. .

The passengers, the driver, who is a Guatemalan citizen and a Salvadoran citizen, were arrested in connection with the alleged smuggling operation.

Guatemalan and Salvadoran citizens face smuggling charges for serious crimes, the Registry reported. Both were in the country illegally.